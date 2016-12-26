ALL-USA Fox Valley prep football team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Danny Vanden Boom, Sr., Kimberly, 6-5, 195:See related story.

RUNNING BACKS

D.J. Stewart, Jr., Kimberly, 6-0, 172: Ran for 1,857 yards on 226 carries (8.2 average) and 32 touchdowns. … caught 19 passes for 387 yards (20.4 avg.) for six touchdowns. … first-team all-Valley Football Association-North pick. … first-team Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state pick. … first-team Associated Press all-state selection.

Patrick Ourada, Jr., Appleton West, 5-11, 190: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … honorable-mention selection to the AP and WFCA all-state teams. … 1,788 yards rushing on 254 carries (7.0 avg.) with 21 touchdowns. … caught 10 passes for 186 yards and three scores. … first-team all-VFA-North at returner.

Zayne Rodencal, Jr., Fox Valley Lutheran, 5-10, 215: Unanimous first-team all-North Eastern Conference pick. … 1,644 yards on 209 carries (7.9 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. … caught 14 passes for 100 yards. … honorable-mention WFCA all-state selection.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Joey Reader, Sr., Appleton West, 6-6, 210: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … caught 29 passes for 639 yards (22.0 average) and five touchdowns.

Kyle Hietpas, Sr., Little Chute, 6-0, 170: First-team all-NEC selection. … 78 catches for 1,060 yards (13.6 avg.) and 17 touchdowns.

Kolton Heenan, Sr., Freedom, 5-6, 140: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection. … 43 catches for 708 yards (16.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

Brock Young, Sr., Hortonville, 5-10, 200: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection. … 48 catches for 844 yards (17.6 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

TIGHT ENDS

Luke Romnek, Sr., Menasha, 6-3, 210: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 23 receptions for 475 yards (20.7 avg.) and four touchdowns. … honorable-mention WFCA all-state selection.

Cole Barrington, Sr., Fox Valley Lutheran, 6-4, 185: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … caught 45 passes for 814 yards (18.1 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. … honorable-mention WFCA all-state selection.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Logan Bruss, Sr., Kimberly, 6-5, 260: University of Wisconsin recruit was a unanimous first-team all-VFA-North pick. … first-team pick on the WFCA and Associated Press all-state teams. … anchored Kimberly offensive line that produced 3,305 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Mohammed Elazazy, Sr., Menasha, 6-5, 310: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … co-offensive lineman of the year in Bay with teammate Reece Mullen. …second-team Associated Press all-state pick and honorable-mention WFCA all-state pick.

Reece Mullen, Sr., Menasha, 6-4, 255: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … co-offensive lineman of the year with teammate Mohammed Elazazy in the Bay.

Jay Perras, Sr., Neenah, 6-4, 285: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection.

Wyatt Van Rossum, Jr., Wrightstown, 5-11, 240: Unanimous first-team all-North Eastern Conference selection.

Cole Wyngaard, Sr., Little Chute, 6-2, 235: Unanimous first-team all-North Eastern Conference selection.

KICKERS

Adam Stage, Sr., Kimberly, 5-9, 180: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … honorable-mention WFCA all-state selection. … 5-of-6 from field goals and also converted 64-of-71 on extra points. … averaged 31.1 yards per punt.

Fernando Malpica, Sr., Chilton, 6-0, 185: Unanimous first-team all-Eastern Wisconsin Conference selection. … honorable-mention WFCA all-state selection.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Boyd Dietzen, Jr., Kimberly, 6-3, 226: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … registered 15 sacks and 56 tackles, with 10 for loss. … forced three fumbles. … caught a touchdown pass while playing tight end in the Papermakers’ 29-14 victory over Franklin in the WIAA Division 1 state title game in November.

Logan McCormick, Sr., Kimberly, 6-3, 230: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … first-team WFCA and Associated Press all-state pick. … inspirational leader of the Papermakers defense. … 35 total tackles, including six for loss, and seven sacks. … forced two fumbles and had four fumble recoveries.

Will Rydzewski, Sr., Seymour, 6-4, 250: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference and the league’s defensive lineman of the year. … honorable-mention selection on the WFCA all-state team.

Josh Dorschner, Sr., Neenah, 6-5, 255: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection. … honorable-mention selection on both the WFCA and AP all-state teams.

LINEBACKERS

Tyler Staerkel, Sr., Kimberly, 6-1, 220: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … WFCA all-state first-team selection and honorable-mention selection on AP all-state team. … 65 total tackles, including nine for loss, and seven sacks.

Kobe Starkey, Sr., Menasha, 5-11, 180: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection and the league’s linebacker of the year. … 84 total tackles, including 10 for loss. … registered seven sacks and an interception.

Kyle Mayfield, Sr., Kimberly, 5-11, 200: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … 61 total tackles, including 10 for loss. .. honorable-mention selection on the WFCA all-state team.

Curt Simon, Sr., Hilbert/Stockbridge, 6-1, 180: First-team all-Big East Conference and the league’s defensive player of the year. … honorable-mention selection on WFCA all-state team. … 84 tackles, including 10 for loss. … had one interception.

Ryan Janssen, Sr., Little Chute, 6-0, 180: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection. … 68 tackles, including six for loss, and two sacks.

Brody Bazile, Sr., Freedom, 6-1, 200: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection. … 72 tackles, including five for loss. … had a sack and an interception.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Trent Ingalls, Jr., Menasha, 5-8, 160: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference and the league’s defensive back of the year. … first-team WFCA and AP all-state selection. … 73 total tackles, including one for loss. … forced six fumbles and had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. … verbally committed to Wisconsin last offseason.

Josh Nieves, Sr., Appleton West, 5-8, 160: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … league’s defensive back of the year. … 99 tackles and one interception for the Terrors.

Connor Zirpel, Sr., Kimberly, 6-0, 195: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … 53 tackles, including eight for loss, with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Parker Schuh, Sr., Kimberly, 5-9, 163: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … 36 total tackles and two interceptions.

PUNTER

Hayden Neidert, Sr., Waupaca, 6-0, 175: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 33 punts for 1,219 yards (36.9 avg.).

ALL-PURPOSE

Bryce Herlache, Sr., Wrightstown, 5-8, 185: Unanimous first-team all-NEC at running back and linebacker and was the league’s defensive player of the year. … ran for 1,871 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished with 86 total tackles, including 16 for loss. … honorable-mention selection to the WFCA all-state team on offense and defense and second-team AP all-state at all-purpose.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Charlie Schabo, Sr., Hortonville, 5-9, 170: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection. … threw for 1,988 yards on 141-of-212 passing (58.3 percentage). … 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS

Riley Zirpel, So., Menasha, 5-10, 170: First-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 941 yards on 144 carries (6.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns.

Tyler Szews, Sr., Menasha, 5-8, 180: First-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 1,190 yards on 123 carries (9.7 avg.) and 15 touchdowns despite being injured in sixth game of season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyler Verstegen, Sr., Kimberly, 6-4, 190: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … caught 49 passes for 608 yards (12.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

Jacob Hiltunen, Sr., Appleton North, 6-0, 180: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … caught 68 passes for 597 yards (8.8 avg.) and six touchdowns.

TIGHT END

Cameron Birling, Sr., Appleton North, 6-2, 230: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-North selection. … 12 catches for 124 yards (10.3 avg.) and a touchdown.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jake Edwards, Jr., Fox Valley Lutheran, 6-5, 275: First-team all-NEC selection.

Jacob Landvatter, Jr., Waupaca, 6-4, 310: First-team all-Bay Conference selection.

Brandon Haag, Jr., Appleton North, 6-3, 280: First-team all-VFA-North selection.

Alex Petrisko, Sr., Kimberly, 6-3, 225: First-team all-VFA-North selection.

Kyle Krueger, Sr., Hilbert, 6-1, 180: First-team all-Big East Conference selection.

KICKERS

Jake Buhler, Sr., Hortonville, 5-10, 155: Unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cameron Kolbe, Sr., Appleton North, 6-2, 303: First-team all-VFA-North selection.

Jake Vanderwyst, Jr., Little Chute, 5-9, 225: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection.

Tucker Trudeau, Sr., Wrightstown, 5-10, 240: First-team all-NEC selection.

Mitch Pisinger, Jr., Xavier, 6-1, 230: First-team all-Bay Conference selection.

Alex Rohan, Sr., Freedom, 6-0, 230: First-team all-NEC selection.

LINEBACKERS

Josh Berman, Jr., Menasha, 6-0, 175: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 72 tackles, including 14 for loss, and seven sacks.

Bryce VerVoort, Sr., Seymour, 6-2, 190: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 61 tackles and a forced fumble.

Charlie Biolo, Sr., Kimberly, 5-10, 190: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … 43 tackles, including four for loss. … had a sack and a fumble recovery as well as an interception returned for a touchdown.

Mitch Mologne, Sr., Appleton North, 6-0, 210: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … 53 tackles, including two for loss. … also had a sack, forced fumble and an interception.

Andy Yates, Sr., Appleton West, 6-0, 210: First-team all-VFA-North selection. … 52 tackles, including one for loss, with one sack.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Nathan Lichtfuss, Sr., Hortonville, 5-10, 160: First-team all-VFA-South selection. … 29 tackles and one interception to go along with one sack.

Troy DeBruin, Sr., Little Chute, 5-10, 155: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection. … 52 tackles, including two for loss. … also had one interception.

Parker Rudie, Sr., Freedom, 6-0, 175: Unanimous first-team all-NEC selection. … had three interceptions.

Adam Drees, Sr., Xavier, 5-8, 160: Unanimous first-team all-Bay Conference selection. … 61 tackles, two for loss, and one fumbe recovery.

Connor Kuhn, Sr., Hilbert/Stockbridge, 6-3, 175: First-team all-Big East Conference selection. … 43 tackles and four interceptions. … also caught 13 passes for 278 yards (21.4 avg.) and four touchdowns.

PUNTER

Fernando Malpica, Sr., Chilton, 6-0, 185: First-team all-Eastern Wisconsin Conference selection.

ALL-PURPOSE

Adrian Hansen, Sr., Appleton West, 6-0, 280: First-team all-VFA-North at offensive line and unanimous first-team selection at defensive line for the Terrors.

Zak Kreklow, Sr., Manawa, 5-10, 190: First-team all-Central Wisconsin Conference-10 at quarterback and at linebacker and was the league’s offensive player of the year.

HONORABLE MENTION

QUARTERBACK

Devin Plate, Sr., Little Chute; Charlie Jadin, Sr., Freedom; Alec Goffard, Jr., Appleton West.

RUNNING BACK

Bennett Lau, Jr., Hilbert/Stockbridge; Mason Bartol, Sr., Kimberly; Austin Belot, Sr., Neenah; Levi Stueber, Sr., Manawa; Zach Miller, Sr., Kimberly.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Stephon Johnson, Sr., Waupaca; Parker Fermanich, Jr., New London; Tanner Johnson, Jr., Kimberly.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ben Beyer, Sr., Manawa; Hayden Kruel, Sr., Appleton North; Connor Dahlke, Sr., Appleton North; Josh Pitz, Jr., Appleton West; Nick Brinkman, Sr., Appleton West.

KICKER

Eric Hietpas, Sr., Little Chute.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Graham Mulder, Sr., Neenah; Kyle Krueger, Jr., Hilbert/Stockbridge; Ryan Peterson, Sr., Seymour; Dylan Minton, Sr., Waupaca; Sawyer Huss, Jr., Little Chute; Mason Van Asten, Sr., Kaukauna; Austin Skalecki, Sr., Kimberly; Jon Heilman, Sr., Kaukauna; Kyle Weisshahn, Sr., Hortonville; Wyatt Jentz, Jr., Hortonville; Christian Leist, Jr., Hortonville.

LINEBACKERS

Jake Roskum, Sr., Seymour; Anthony Crane, Sr., Appleton North; Mark Kilcoyne, Jr., Waupaca; Josh Pitz, Jr., Appleton West; Kyle Scharenbroch, Sr., Appleton East; Alex Warzyn, Sr., Kimberly.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Brody Bouras, Sr., Winneconne; Nik Yaeger, Sr., Seymour; Forrest Lampert, Sr., Appleton East; Andrew Gruber, Sr., Appleton North; Christian Mathews, Jr., Appleton North; Cole Stratton, Jr., Hortonville.

PUNTER

Brent Sanderfoot, Sr., Kaukauna.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo