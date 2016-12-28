All-USA Michigan football team includes Smith, Gee-Montgomery

A pair of record-setting Lansing area football players have garnered recognition on the American Family Insurance All-USA Michigan football team.

Pewamo-Westphalia senior Jared Smith and Stockbridge senior Mason Gee-Montgomery were named to the team, which was released Wednesday by USA Today high school sports.

Smith garnered first team recognition on offense as a running back for his role in leading the Pirates to a Division 7 state championship. He ran for 2,570 yards and 38 touchdowns this fall. Smith concluded his varsity career with 8,179 rushing yards and a state-record 123 touchdowns.He ranks second in state history in career rushing yards.

Gee-Montgomery was tabbed second team all-state as a defensive back, but made headlines as a quarterback for the Panthers. He had 56 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back this fall. Gee-Montgomery also completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,609 yards and 40 touchdowns and also ran for a team-leading 493 yards. He owns the state record with 124 career touchdowns passes and ranks third in MHSAA history with 8.269 career passing yards.

Detroit Cass Tech’s Donovan Peoples-Jones was tabbed the state’s offensive player of the year, while Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Josh Ross earned defensive player of the year honors. See the full All-USA Michigan team here.

