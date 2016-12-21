All-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 2)

Here is the second installment of the American Family Insurance All-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

Have someone you think should be nominated or know of a player who passed a major career milestone? Let us know! You can do so via Twitter (@Brian_Haenchen) or email (bhaenchen@argusleader.com)!

PRESEASON | WK. 1 | WK. 2

BOYS



Matthew Mors, Yankton

Mors nearly led Yankton to the upset of No. 3 Washington on Tuesday, matching a school-record with 41 points in the 68-65 loss. The eighth grader(!!!) knocked down 12 of 20 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3, and knocked down 12 of 14 free throws. He is the first Buck to score 41 in a game since South Dakota hall of famer Chad Nelson did it in 1974. After the game, Washington coach Craig Nelson told Yankton Press and Dakotan’s Jeremy Hoeck: “You forget that he’s in eighth grade. A lot of eight-graders can shoot it, but with him, it’s the poise, the calmness.”

Gavin Doering, Alcester-Hudson

Doering posted 48 points and 19 rebounds over his last two games. He had 25 and 13 in a loss to Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday, then collected 23 and six (plus five assists) in a win over Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.

Jacob Hertz, Menno

Menno put up 67 points against Iroquois on Monday…Hertz accounted for over half of them, pouring in a game-high 38 points to power his team to the 67-39 win. He also pulled in nine rebounds.

Tayton Vincent, Sioux Valley

Shortly after Carly Granum put on a show from behind the arc, Vincent became Sioux Valley’s all-time leading scorer with a 22-point effort in a 93-36 win over Baltic. The senior ended the night with 1,445 points for his career, pushing him ahead of Ben Miler (1,434). Vincent tacked on 26 more points on 10 of 12 shooting in a 79-45 win over Parker on Monday.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Jackson Becker (Aberdeen Christian) scored 23 points on 11 of 14 shooting with nine boards in a win over Sunshine Bible Academy… Kobe Busch (Huron) hauled in 15 rebounds for Huron, but the Tigers fell to Brookings 35-33… Trevor Olson (Sioux Valley) scored 25 points against Baltic on Thursday… Brayden Rusher (Clark/Willow Lake) scored 22 points in a 62-49 win over Hamlin… Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids) scored 25 points with 10 rebounds to lead Dells to a 77-54 win over Baltic. Michael Clark (Baltic) finished with 21 points… Sawyer Schultz (Bridgewater-Emery) scored 20 points with seven rebounds in a 65-45 win over Canistota… A couple of players broke the 20-point mark for Canton against Lennox on Monday. Kayden Verley (Canton) led all scorers with 23, while Jake Peterson (Canton) put up 20 in an 80-73 triumph… Xavier Ward (Canistota) chipped in 22 points and Trey Ortman (Canistota) added 21 in a 79-39 thumping of Freeman… The Freidel brothers led the Titans to a 69-22 win over Deuel on Tuesday. Ethan Freidel (Tea) scored 19 on 8 of 11 shooting, while Noah Freidel (Tea) posted 15 points… Gage Gruenhagen (De Smet) hit 8 of 8 2-point shots and 6 of 6 free throws as part of a 25-point showing against Dell Rapids St. Mary (W, 59-43)… Jack Hasche (Lake Preston) scored 20 points and added three steals in a 60-35 thumping of Estelline… Jadon Janke (Madison) put up 17 points and collected six steals in a 60-21 drubbing of Beresford on Monday night… Lincoln Jordre (Sully Buttes) knocked down 8 of 13 shots – all from inside the arc – as part of a 22-point effort against Mobridge-Pollock (W, 58-46)… Five-foot-five eighth grader Connor Libis (Dell Rapids St. Mary) scored 19 points and added four steals in a 54-34 win over Estelline on Thursday. Through three games, he’s averaging 16 points per game… There were a few big performances in the Titans’ 80-59 win over the Blackhawks. Cody Muilenburg (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton) led all scorers with 23 points and two blocks. Hayden Schmidt (MVP) had 13 points and eight assists. On the flip side, Trey Weber (Sanborn Central/Woonsocket) had 20 points and Wyatt Feistner (SCW) posted the double-double with 19 points and 10 boards… Another 20-point game for A.J. Plitzuweit (Vermillion), who had 20 in a 53-48 win over Tri-Valley.

GIRLS



Anna Brecht, Lincoln

Brecht’s march towards the Patriots’ all-time scoring record continued with a couple of big games. Though it wasn’t the most efficient shooting performance (8-for-25), she racked up a game-high 25 points Saturday against Moorhead. Brecht was on fire Tuesday night against Roosevelt, hitting 12 of 19 shots, including three of five from long range, en route to a 29-point performance. She accounted for 13 of her team’s 16 fourth-quarter points. Brecht is now 90 points away from passing Stephanie Schueler as LHS’ all-time leading scorer.

Jada Cunningham, Washington

Thanks to the snow storm, there were just a couple of games played Friday night. One of those games was Washington hosting Moorhead (Minn.) ahead of the Pentagon Classic. Cunningham put together a nice performance that night, scoring 16 points to go with six assists and a block. Against Yankton on Tuesday, she put up eight points, three assists and four rebounds.

Carly Granum, Sioux Valley

Granum was two triples shy of matching the state’s single-game 3-point record, knocking down 10 in a 71-49 win over Baltic. The junior guard finished with 30 points, 27 of which came in the first half. Her performance is good for third most in state history, tied with Jill Young (Mitchell Christian, 2004). Crow Creek’s Ashley Ross hit 12 against St. Francis in 2005.

Haleigh Melstad, Vermillion

It was a big week for record-setting performances. Melstad knocked down four 3-pointers against Tri-Valley on Tuesday, pushing her career total to 148 and giving her the Tanagers’ record for 3-pointers made (previously: Anne Roche, 2003-07). Now Melstad sets her sights on becoming the fifth girl in program history to join the 1,000-point club. She’s at 991 points after a 21-point effort against Irene-Wakonda and a 24-point performance against Tri-Valley.

Joie Spier, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Spier hit 11 of 14 shots in an overtime loss to Colman-Egan on Thursday. She ended the night with 30 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. With her performance on the glass, Spier, a Northern State commit, became the first player in program history to record over 1,000 career rebounds.

Mackenzie Staggs, Colman-Egan

Staggs picked up 21 of her 28 points against Elkton-Lake Benton off 3-pointers. She knocked in seven triples, but it was the Elks who came away with the 58-48 win.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Marinda Archer (Sully Buttes JV) scored 22 against Edmunds Central’s varsity squad… Thursday’s OT thriller between Oldham-Ramona/Rutland and Colman-Egan had a couple of notable performances. Burgin Groos (Colman-Egan) made her mark defensively, picking up six steals… Traia Hubbard (Gayville-Volin) poured in 20 points in a 10-point loss at Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday… Not only did Morgan Koepsell (McCook Central/Montrose) post the double-double against Tea with 21 points and 15 rebounds, she also stuffed the rest of the statsheet with two steals, two blocks and three dimes. She had zero fouls… Ali Kranz (Waverly-South Shore) put up 20 points against Northwestern on Monday, but the Wildcats outscored the Coyotes 20-9 in the 4th to win 52-51… Michaela Jewett (Brookings) put up 18 points and pulled in 13 rebounds in a 51-45 win over Huron… Tahia Mitzel (Roosevelt) picked up seven steals, four assists and 11 points in a 59-38 win over Heelan on Thursday… Shannon O’Malley scored 20 points with five rebounds and six assists in Irene-Wakonda’s 63-32 win over Bon Homme. She also led all scorers with 22 points against Vermillion… Kelly O’Brien (Colome) scored 21 points in a 55-40 win over Gregory on Thursday… Laken Olson (Britton-Hecla) knocked down eight field goals as part of a 20-point performance against Groton on Monday… Callie Otkin (Elkton-Lake Benton) poured in 23 points for her side, which won 58-48… Lauren Reiner (Parkston) scored 21 points and pulled in 12 rebounds… Mattilynn Reiner (Tripp-Delmont-Armour) poured in 25 points, 17 rebounds to lead all scorers in a 49-36 win over Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday. She followed that up with a 15-point effort against Marion on Tuesday (W, 57-23)… Sydney Rosinsky (Lincoln) fired up 12 3-pointers and hit six of them as part of 20-point performance at the Pentagon against Moorhead on Saturday… Erika Sage (Freeman) hit eight of 15 shots and racked up 27 points in a 61-49 win over Howard on Tuesday. Josie Fuhrman (Freeman) picked up six steals and 12 points… Kylee Van Egdom (Sioux Falls Christian) posted the double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds against Dell Rapids on Tuesday… Racquel Wientjes (Sully Buttes) scored 22 and picked up six steals against Winner on Monday (W, 60-55)… Susan Wilken (Sunshine Bible Academy) had six steals against Aberdeen Christian (W, 58-22).

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .