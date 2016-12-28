ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 3)

Here is the third installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

This week’s cutoff was 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, so notable performances from the evening sessions of the Huron Classic and Swiftel Classic will be included in next week’s ALL-USA post.

Have someone you think should be nominated or know of a player who passed a major career milestone? Let us know! You can do so via Twitter (@Brian_Haenchen) or email (bhaenchen@argusleader.com)!

PRESEASON | WK. 1 | WK. 2 | WK. 3

BOYS

Jack Aesoph, Faulkton

Against Marty Indian at the Huron Classic, Aesoph led all scorers with 28 points. He hit 14 of 25 shots, added four assists and picked up a pair of steals.

Isaac Goeman, Washington

Goeman put together an efficient shooting performance for the Warriors in a 67-64 overtime win over Marshall (Minn.) He knocked down 8 of 10 shots from the field en route to a 17-point game. He was 1-for-2 from the line.

Spencer Grage, Brandon Valley

Grage led all scorers with 23 points in the Lynx’s 66-47 rout of Roosevelt. He hit 8 of 17 shots from the field (3-for-3 on 3-pointers) and pulled in six rebounds. He added a steal and three assists.

Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Connor Libis powered Dell Rapids St. Mary to a 58-42 win over McCook Central/Montrose, pouring in 31 points, whilst tacking on five assists and five steals in 32 minutes. The eighth grader hit 13 of 22 shots from the field with three 3-pointers. At the Swiftel Classic in Brookings, Libis nailed 11 of 24 shots, with six treys en route to a 33-point showing. He also scored four steals.

Tayt Vincent, Sioux Valley

After becoming Sioux Valley’s all-time leading scorer last week, Vincent began padding his mark Thursday, accumulating 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting against Madison.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Cody Muilenburg (Mt. Vernon-Plankinton) posted 24 points (10-16 FG), three assists and two steals in a win over Gregory. Teammate Taylen Trisco (Mt. Vernon-Plankinton) picked up the double-double, scoring 20 points and adding 12 rebounds. He hit nine of 11 shots… The Divers and Dolphins went a combined 36-for-115 from the field Thursday night, but from their poor shooting performance emerged Jack Hasche (Lake Preston), who pulled in 21 rebounds and added 14 points. Taylor Hillestad (Lake Preston) led all scorers with 20 points… From the Huron Classic: Faulkton’s 80-59 win over Marty Indian featured a couple of other 20-point scorers. Tyler Ogle (Faulkton) picked up 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. Lonnie Hare (Marty Indian) provided most of the scoring for his side, racking up 26 points. Michael Waldner (James Valley Christian) led all scorers with 21 points on 10 of 13 shooting. The Vikings beat Rapid City Christian 68-42… Trevor Olson (Sioux Valley) was the only other Cossack to score in double figures against Madison, finishing with 15 points. He was 5 of 16 from the field, though, and the Bulldogs, led by Aaron Fiegen’s (Madison) 21 points, won 67-53… Tanner Storer (Potter County) led all scorers with 20 points in a 69-56 win over Gayville-Volin. He also had four steals and three assists.

GIRLS

Annie Carlson, Freeman Academy/Marion

Carlson led the Bearcats to a 59-43 win over Walthill (Neb.) last week, posting 26 points and pulling in 10 rebounds.

Haley Rithmiller, Webster

Rithmiller did most of her damage from inside the arc and at the charity stripe, hitting 14 of 23 2-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws en route to a game-high 35-point performance against Milbank. Webster won 65-56.

Joie Spier, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

The Raiders may have lost to Waverly-South Shore 48-35, but Spier’s was the best line of the night. She stuffed the statsheet with 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, five steals and three blocks.

Peyton Stolle, Roosevelt

Behind Stolle’s 19-point effort Thursday night, the Rough Riders managed to fend off Brandon Valley’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt and escape with the 50-47 win. Stolle hit 7 of 12 shots from the field.

Jaydyn TeGantvoort, Deuel

TeGantvoort needed just two treys to push her scoring total to 28 points against Lake Preston at the Entringer Classic. She led all scorers in Deuel’s 64-40 win, hitting 11 of 25 shots. She also pulled in seven rebounds and blocked a shot.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES:

There was a handful of notable performances at the Entringer Classic: Regan Benike (Castlewood) hauled in 14 rebounds against Madison. Callie Otkin (Elkton-Lake Benton) racked up 20 points in a 46-45 loss to Chester. Hannah Parsley (Flandreau) picked up the double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-43 win over Deubrook…Some notable performances from the Huron Classic: She struggled mightily on the offensive end (0-11 FG, 1 point), but Taylor Cramer (Faulkton) delivered on the defensive end against James Valley Christian, accounting for eight steals in a 47-28 win. Savannah Krogman (Jones County) hit 12 of 20 shots as part of a 25-point showing in a 57-14 win over Iroquois. She also hauled in 12 rebounds (11 offensive) and picked up a pair of steals…. The Huskies fell to Beresford 57-43, but Kendra Kayser (Bridgewater-Emery) provided a bright spot, scoring 23 points… Britney Lovre (Deuel) knocked down five triples as part of a 20-point showing against Lake Preston… Ashlyn Macdonald (West Central) tallied 21 points and seven rebounds in a 59-45 win over Wagner on Thursday… With eight turnovers and a 12-for-25 FG%, it wasn’t the most efficient performance, but Kalli Ortman (Canistota) scored 28 in a 46-39 loss to Alcester-Hudson… Olivia Rud (Madison) hit 10 of 23 shots for 22 points, and hauled in 11 rebounds to help her side top Sioux Valley 65-39… The Beaverettes held Viborg-Hurley to just 15 points Thursday, thanks in part to Brooke Slaba (Hanson), who picked up six steals… In a cross-class battle, Lexi Wadsworth (Hamlin) scored 24 to help the No. 3 (Class A) Chargers fend off De Smet in overtime. The young Bulldogs are 5-1 on the season… Her team was unable to complete the comeback against Lennox, but Peyton Wingert (Dakota Valley) led all scorers with 25 points in the 73-64 loss. Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox with 22 points and five assists.