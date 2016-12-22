American Family ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (4-0): Papermakers new No. 1 after Kaukauna falls to Appleton West on Tuesday. Next: Today vs. Bay Port.

2. Kaukauna (2-1): Ghosts’ late rally not enough in 73-69 loss to Appleton West on Tuesday. Next: Today at Appleton North.

3. Xavier (5-0): Fast start has Hawks ranked No. 3 in Division 3 by wissports.net. Next: Today vs. Fox Valley Lutheran.

4. Clintonville (6-0): Truckers hold steady at No. 4 in the rankings and are off to their best start in years. Next: Jan. 2 at Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

5. Appleton West (3-2): No team in the state has had as tough a schedule as West. Terrors have played four highly ranked teams in their first five games with losses to Kimberly and Oshkosh North and wins over Bay Port and Kaukauna. Next: Dec. 27 vs. Fort Atkinson at DeForest tournament.

Others: Hilbert (6-0), Wrightstown (3-2), Little Chute (4-2), Appleton East (3-3), New London (4-3).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (8-0): Lightning must stay focused with extended holiday break looming. Next: Jan. 3 vs. Fond du Lac.

2. Hortonville (5-0): Polar Bears last played Dec. 13 in win over Fond du Lac and hold steady at No. 2 in rankings. Next: Today vs. Oshkosh North.

3. Wrightstown (7-0): Tigers have three players averaging double digits in scoring: Danielle Nennig (13.4), Alisha Murphy (10.3) and Lexy Wolske (10.0). Next: Dec. 27 vs. Melrose-Mindoro.

4. Freedom (7-1): Irish get impressive nonconference win over Seymour on Monday 61-50. Next: Dec. 29 at Kiel.

5. Neenah (5-1): Rockets have important three-game stretch looming with games against Fond du Lac, Chippewa Falls and Hortonville. Next: Today at Fond du Lac.

Others: Appleton West (4-1), Winneconne (5-2), Seymour (6-3), Little Chute (4-2), New London (5-4), Fox Valley Lutheran (4-3).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Bridget Froehlke, Wrightstown girls’ basketball: Froehlke, a freshman, buried five 3-pointers in collecting 18 points to lead the Tigers past Denmark 76-50 last Thursday.

Will Mahoney and Josh Pitz, Appleton West boys’ basketball: Mahoney and Pitz each scored 18 points in the Terrors’ 73-69 victory over Kaukauna on Tuesday.

Sam Ferris, Xavier boys’ basketball: Ferris scored 20 points to lead the Hawks to a 79-70 victory over New London on Tuesday.

Nate Schmidt, Shiocton boys’ basketball: Schmidt scored 30 points and became the Chiefs’ all-time scoring leader in Shiocton’s 53-48 victory over Pacelli on Tuesday.

Hailey Oskey, Seymour girls’ basketball: Oskey scored 32 points in leading Seymour to a 73-64 victory over Shawano last Thursday.

