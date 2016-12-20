A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances of the Week for Dec. 12-17.

No. 1 Jaelen House, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, G, 6-1, So.

In an 87-78 win over Phoenix Pinnacle, House had 19 points, making all 10 of his free throws, and added five assists and five steals to keep the Matadors unbeaten. The previous night, he had a season-high 33 points in a 77-44 win over Glendale Cactus.

No. 2 Nick Rosquist, The Gregory School (Tucson), G, 6-0, Sr.

He had 37 points, making 7 of 13 3-pointers, in a 91-35 1A Conference rout of Patagonia. He leads the state in scoring average at 34.2 points per game.

No. 3 Grant Greabell, Goodyear Estrella Foothills, G, 6-3, Jr.

He had 29 points in a 65-48 win over Phoenix Cortez and 26 points in a 68-46 rout of Scottsdale Coronado. He made 22 of 35 shots, including 8 of 14 3-pointers, on the week.

No. 4 Chris York, Queen Creek Casteel, G, 6-1, So.

Going 2-1 on the week, York led the way in the two wins, scoring 25 points against Wickenburg and 28 against Coolidge, after missing the earlier loss to Coolidge due to an injury.

No. 5 Cedric Bridges, Surprise Valley Vista, F, 6-4, Jr.

He set a single-game school record with 34 points in a win over Sierra Linda. He also had 11 rebounds. He is averaging 22 points and eight rebounds.

