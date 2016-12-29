American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (6-0): Papermakers stay undefeated and get nice win over Marquette on Wednesday at WBY Shootout 53-39. Next: Tuesday at Kaukauna.

2. Xavier (7-0): Hawks score 97 and 90 points in their respective back-to-back wins over Fox Valley Lutheran and St. Croix Central. Next. Play Prairie du Chien at La Crosse Aquinas Classic today.

3. Kaukauna (3-2): Ghosts drop 92-81 decision to La Crosse Central on Wednesday at the WBY Shootout. Next: Today vs. Whitnall at WBY Shootout.

4. Clintonville (6-0): Tyler Petermann and Nate Krueger average nearly 20 points a game each for Truckers. Next: Monday at Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

5. Appleton West (5-2): Terrors get past Fort Atkinson 54-42 on Wednesday and are trending up to close 2016. Next: Tuesday at Oshkosh West.

Others: Hilbert (7-0), Appleton East (4-3), New London (5-3).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (8-0): Second-ranked Lightning (Division 1) tied atop Fox Valley Association with Hortonville. Next: Tuesday vs. Fond du Lac.

2. Hortonville (6-0): Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 by wissports.net, have fared well under first-year coach Celeste Ratka. Next: Today vs. Notre Dame.

3. Wrightstown (8-1): Tigers were ranked No. 1 last week in Division by wissports.net but suffered first loss in four-overtime defeat to Melrose-Mindoro this past Tuesday. Next: Tuesday at Oconto Falls.

4. Freedom (7-1): Irish ranked No. 6 in Division 3 by wissports.net. Next: Today at Kiel.

5. Appleton West (5-1): Terrors on three-game FVA win streak with victories over Oshkosh North, Kimberly and Kaukauna. Next: Today vs. Stevens Point at Sentry Classic.

Others: Neenah (5-2), Winneconne (5-2), Seymour (8-4), New London (6-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Jack Mahoney, Appleton West boys’ basketball: Mahoney scored 28 points in the Terrors’ 54-42 victory over Fort Atkinson on Wednesday.

Charlie Jadin, Freedom boys’ basketball: Jadin scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds in Freedom’s loss to New Holstein on Tuesday and followed that with a 26 point performance in a 73-72 victory over Valders on Wednesday at the SunDrop Classic at the Kress Center in Green Bay. Jadin hit the game-winning jumper with one second remaining against Valders.

Sydney Anderson, St. Mary Catholic girls’ basketball: Anderson scored 22 points to lead the Zephyrs to the 66-37 win over Pacelli on Wednesday.

Makaylee Kuhn, Hilbert girls’ basketball: Kuhn scored a career-high 38 points and had a triple double with 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 54-48 win over Sheboygan Lutheran on Dec. 15. She followed that with a 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals performance in a 53-52 overtime win over Green Bay NEW Lutheran on Dec. 20.

Hunter Schwehr, Fox Cities Stars boys’ hockey: Schwehr had a hat trick and two assists in the Stars’ 7-1 win over De Pere last Friday.

