A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances of the Week for Dec. 12-17.
No. 1 Jenise Strover, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, F, 6-1, Fr.
In a 19-point win over rival Phoenix Desert Vista, she had 23 of her team’s 47 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.
No. 2 Ma’kayla Dickerson, Laveen Betty Fairfax, F, 5-9, So.
She had 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals in an 84-12 win over Phoenix Carl Hayden.
No. 3 Bryce Nixon, Phoenix Arcadia, G, 5-10, Jr.
In two wins, Nixon averaged 22 points, seven assists and four steals. She keyed Arcadia’s 59-48 win over Marana with an 18-1 run to start the game.
No. 4 Tyra Williams, Maricopa, F, 6-0, Sr.
She had 27 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four blocks in a 64-47 win over Surprise Willow Canyon. She finished the week with 20 points, six rebounds, five steals and five blocks in a 43-29 win over Glendale Ironwood.
No. 5 Kayla Furman, Florence, F, 5-9, Jr.
The state’s leading rebounder had games of 14, 19 and 17 rebounds against Snowflake, Superior and San Tan Valley Combs, respectively.
