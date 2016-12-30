Andre Ball, Ira Lee wow dunk contest crowd

Until the moments before Wednesday night’s Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational dunk contest began, it looked like the 2016 version might lack the firepower of year’s past. The three most popular Chino Hills players — LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu — bowed out, along with Harvard Westlake’s Cassius Stanley, who posted the tournament’s most electric dunk of the week in its opening game.

But a lesser-known member of the Ball family, along with one of the country’s top players who hasn’t played in a game this season, came to the rescue and put on quite a show. In the end, Chino Hills junior Andre Ball took home the title over Crossroads’ Ira Lee, an Arizona commit, but both had plenty of chances to show off skills they normally leave for post-practice festivities.

Ball’s opening slam in the semifinals brought the crowd to a roar, as he soared over his 6-foot-9 teammate Okongwu and threw it down with one hand. Lee himself cemented his spot in the finals with a leap over four smaller players, his body nearly parallel to the ground as he extended toward the rim.

In the finals, Lee began things by tossing the ball in the air, catching it off the bounce in his left hand and slamming it down, windmill-style. Ball followed with a higher difficulty version of his original, adding Lee’s 6-foot-10 teammate Shareef O’Neal (Shaq’s son) as an additional hurdle to clear, with the same success.

For his second finals attempt, Lee soared underneath the hoop, palming the ball for a more-impressive windmill slam, but it wasn’t enough to top Ball, who had his cousin LaMelo toss it off the side of the backboard as he caught it in midair and fly toward the basket to cement his title.

