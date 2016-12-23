Appleton East girls knock off Kimberly

APPLETON – Appleton East rallied from a five-point halftime deficit Thursday to beat Kimberly 60-53 in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

The Patriots outscored the Papermakers 36-24 in the second half.

“We shot well from the free throw line in the second half and just taking care of the basketball,” Appleton East coach Joe La Chapell said.

Appleton East outscored Kimberly 26-13 at the line in the game.

Tricia Dailey led the Patriots with 22 points, while Lexie Schneider added 11.

Shea Dechant paced Kimberly with 15 points.

Kimberly … …29 24 — 53 Appleton East … …24 36 — 60

Kimberly: Hampton 9, Smith 6, Evers 2, Torzala 11, Sikora 8, Dechant 15, Kroner 2. Totals 17 13-17 53. Three-pointers: Hampton, Sikora 2, Dechant 3. Fouls: 28.

Appleton East: Roberts 3, Schneider 11, Al-lbrahim 9, Peterson 2, Van Gompel 10, Dailey 22, Andrew 1, West 2. Totals 15 26-41 60. Three-pointers: Al-lbrahim, Van Gompel, Dailey 2. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 45

At Hortonville, Morgan Allen scored 24 points to lead the Polar Bears over the Spartans.

Shay Frederick added five 3-pointers for Hortonville.

Sammy Buerger paced Oshkosh North with 17 points.

Oshkosh North … …18 27 — 45 Hortonville … …43 27 — 70

Oshkosh North: Wissink 5, Malta 8, Lieder 3, Buerger 17, Anthes 5, Gauthier 7. Totals 18 8-16 45. Three-pointer: Buerger. Fouls: 10.

Hortonville: Bogan 7, Pahl 5, Frederick 15, Griesbach 7, Martin 2, Nelson 10, Allen 24. Totals 28 5-7 70. Three-pointers: Frederick 5, Bogan, Griesbach, Nelson 2. Fouls: 15.

Appleton West 50, Kaukauna 35

At Kaukauna, the Terrors outscored the Ghosts 31-20 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Jamie Pritzl led Appleton West with 12 points.

“They got some offensive rebounds in the second half and got some easy putbacks,” Kaukauna coach Jim Viotto said.

Lydia Albrecht had 12 points for Kaukauna.

Appleton West … …19 31 — 50 Kaukauna … …15 20 — 35

Appleton West: Vantassel 4, Cocking 8, Zuleger 9, Smith 2, Fortune 5, Pritzl 12, Lietzke 2, Hoffman 8. Totals 18 13-26 50. Three-pointer: Zuleger. Fouls: 20.

Kaukauna: Nennig 4, Albrecht 12, Evers 2, Brochtrup 3, Verhasselt 6, Mand 1, Engmann 7. Totals 8 15-21 35. Three-pointers: Nennig, Albrecht 3. Fouls: 17.

Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 63

At Fond du Lac, Megan Lee scored 20 points to lead the Rockets, who were outscored 42-29 in the second half after leading by eight at halftime.

Katie Sukanen added 16 points and Abby Rudolph had 15 for Neenah.

Neenah … …34 29 — 63 Fond du Lac … …26 42 — 68

Neenah: Rudolph 15, Sukanen 16, Argall 3, Obry 4, Lee 20, Dietzen 5. Totals 22 16-24 63. Three-pointers: Rudolph, Lee, Dietzen. Fouls: 25.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 25, L. Wendt 3, M. Wendt 2, Paulson 6, Templer 2, Tracy 7, Loewe 9, Dille 14. Totals 24 16-30 68. Three-pointers: Gietzel, L. Wendt, Paulson, Loewe. Fouls: 20.

Nonconference

Xavier 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 48

At Appleton, Karly Weycker scored 15 points to lead the Hawks over the Foxes.

Sarah Dombrowski added 13 points for Xavier, while Rebekah Vande Hey had 11.

Jenna Bruss paced Fox Valley Lutheran with 15 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran… …21 27 — 48 Xavier … …28 28 — 56

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 8, Krueger 2, Birling 5, Bruss 15, A. Charron 8, Brukardt 5, Wolf 2, J. Charron 3. Totals 14 16-27 48. Three-pointers: Duciaume, Birling, Bruss, J. Charron. Fouls: 17.

Xavier: Freimuth 2, Vande Hey 11, Schmitt 3, Zubella 8, Parks 2, C. Dombrowski 2, S. Dombrowski 13, Weycker 15. Totals 20 15-21 56. Three-pointer: S. Dombrowski. Fouls: 22.

Waupaca 80, Berlin 70

At Waupaca, Victoria Nowak scored 44 points to lead the Comets to the victory.

Mya Johannes made three 3-pointers and added 14 points for Waupaca, which shot 33-for-41 at the free throw line.

Berlin … …35 35 — 70 Waupaca … …43 37 — 80

Berlin: Jodarski 11, Block 12, Kurczek 8, Beltran 19, Klawitter 5, Evans 12, Sternitzke 3. Totals 26 14-29 70. Three-pointers: Beltran 3, Kurczek. Fouls: 27.

Waupaca: Nowak 44, Smidt 8, Johannes 14, Barlow 4, Radley 6, (Team 4). Totals 22 33-41 80. Three-pointers: Johannes 3. Fouls: 22.

Iola-Scandinavia 40, St. Mary Catholic 46

At Fox Crossing, Alicia Thone made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Zephyrs in the loss.

Sydney Andersen added 11 points for SMC.

Iola-Scandinavia … …15 25 — 40 St. Mary Catholic … …16 20 — 36

Iola-Scandinavia: E. Kisting 5, B. Kisting 2, Johnson 2, Wandtke 7, Fischer 24. Totals 14 11-22 40. Three-pointer: Fischer. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 16, S. Andersen 11, Thelen 5, R. Andersen 2, Jares 2. Totals 12 9-15 36. Three-pointers: Thone 3. Fouls: 22.

New London 79, Clintonville 22

At New London, Leah Porath scored 21 points as the Bulldogs ran over the Truckers.

Catherine Morse paced Clintonville with 12 points.

Clintonville … …14 8 — 22 New London … …43 36 — 79

Clintonville: Weatherwax 5, Morse 12, Dunn 2, Lorge 3. Totals 7 7-11 22. Three-pointer: Weatherwax. Fouls: 16.

New London: Christian 11, Halvorsen 11, Rohan 8, Pfefferle 13, Winkler 15, Porath 21. Totals 29 14-21 79. Three-pointers: Halvorsen 2, Pfefferle, Winkler 4. Fouls: 14.

Photo gallery: Fond du Lac girls basketball beat Neenah 68-63