Appleton North girls top Oshkosh West

APPLETON – Kari Brekke and Paige Schabo each scored 13 points Tuesday to lead Appleton North to a 60-40 victory over Oshkosh West in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

“We struggled with the physical play, but I was proud of how our kids responded,” North coach Joe Russom said. “They manufactured points from their pressure and adapted well to the style of play.

“This is definite growth in many ways. It wasn’t our best performance, but we had great balance in our offense.”

The Lightning made eight 3-pointers.

Oshkosh West … …17 23 — 40 Appleton North … …29 31 — 60

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Backer 13, Guenther 12, Olejnik 2, Hammonds 4, Fuller 4, Fontaine 2, Davis 1, Weber 2. Totals 17 6-15 40. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 19.

Appleton North: Brekke 13, Sieg 3, Laux 6, Erickson 2, Pohlman 10, Beecher 3, Levy 10, Schabo 13. Totals 20 12-20 60. Three-pointers: Laux 2, Pohlman, Beecher, Levy 2, Schabo 2. Fouls: 19.

Big East

Hilbert 42, Sheboygan Christian 35

At Sheboygan, Megan Lau scored 17 points and Makaylee Kuhn added 16 for Hilbert in the victory.

Hilbert … …16 26 — 42 Sheboygan Christian … …19 16 — 35

Hilbert: Wiese 2, Schaffer 1, Lau 17, Kuhn 16, Schoen 6. Totals 13 14-22 42. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 15.

Sheboygan Christian: Moeller 1, Flipse 11, Walcott 1, LeMahieu 5, Heinen 6, Oppeneer 3, TenDolle 8. Totals 13 6-18 35. Three-pointers: Flipse 3. Fouls: 18.

CWC-8

Shiocton 46, Pacelli 20

At Shiocton, the Chiefs held the Cardinals to six points in the second half in cruising to the victory.

Madeline Herrmann and Tina Ubl each had 10 points for Shiocton (4-3, 3-2), which had 10 players score.

Pacelli … …14 6 — 20 Shiocton … …25 21 — 46

Pacelli: K. Mueller 4, Shafranski 1, Kulick 2, S. Mueller 7, Rogers 2, Klasinski 4. Totals 6 8-12 20. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 11.

Shiocton: Morack 5, Spencer 2, Korth 1, Schroth 4, Herrmann 10, Young 2, Elliott 3, Ubl 10, Gunderson 5, Bruns 4. Totals 17 6-10 46. Three-pointers: Morack, Herrmann 2, Ubl 2, Gunderson. Fouls: 16.

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Manawa 47

At Weyauwega, Kiley Akey scored 16 points to lead four Indians players in double figures in the win.

Laynie Bessette led Manawa with 18 points.

Manawa … …22 25 — 47 Wey.-Fremont … …25 33 — 58

Manawa: Zander 6, Bessette 18, Reierson 11, Ferg 1, Bailey 5, Pethke 2, Kaczorowski 4. Totals 16 13-23 47. Three-pointers: Bessette 2. Fouls: 27.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Schneider 2, Folk 14, Wilson 12, Akey 16, Monty 2, Krause 12. Totals 14 24-31 58. Three-pointers: Folk 3, Akey 2, Wilson. Fouls: 18.

East Central

Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 30

At Winneconne, the Wolves shot 56 percent from the floor in the first half while building a 23-point lead en route to the win over the Orioles.

Sadie Kosciuk led Winneconne with 17 points, while Sydney Zima added 12. Kosciuk also had seven rebounds and two assists.

Nicole Scott led North Fond du Lac with 12 points.

North Fond du Lac … …11 19 — 30 Winneconne … …34 25 — 59

North Fond du Lac: Duel 7, Rozenboom 4, Arthur 5, Hoff 2, Scott 12. Totals 12 3-4 30. Three-pointers: Arthur, Scott 2. Fouls: 13.

Winneconne: Kubasta 3, Novinska 2, Zima 12, Gilman 6, Brooks 5, Ellis 8, Becker 6, Kosciuk 17. Totals 22 9-11 59. Three-pointers: Zima 2, Gilman 2, Ellis, Kubasta. Fouls: 11.