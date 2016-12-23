Appleton United girls rally past Arrowhead

APPLETON – Annika Horman scored two goals to power Appleton United to a 3-2 victory Thursday over Arrowhead in an Eastern Shores Conference girls’ hockey game at Appleton Family Ice Center.

With the game tied 2-2, Liisa Cramer scored the winning goal for Appleton at 14:10 of the third period.

Mekenzy Hoisington had 11 saves in goal for Appleton.

Arrowhead … …1 1 0 — 2 Appleton … …0 1 2 — 3

Goals: First Period – Maddie Noles ARR (Kirsten Leonardi, Emma Tate) 3:47. Second Period – Cora Hougard ARR (Emma Serres, Mary Kremer) :12; Annika Horman AU 5:56. Third Period – Horman AU (Madison Schultz) 8:06; Liisa Cramer AU 14:10. Saves: Emily Nettesheim ARR. 32, Mekenzy Hoisington AU 11.

Fox Cities Stars 2, Green Bay 2

At Fox Crossing, Maddy Jablonski and Morgan Treml each scored in the third period to lead the Stars to a tie against the Ice Bears.

Green Bay … …1 1 0 0 — 2 Fox Cities … …0 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: First Period – Cano GB 7:42. Second Period – Anderson GB 1:30. Third Period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Kyra Jansen) 11:11; Morgan Treml (Lauryn Hull, Jablonski) 12:44. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FC 21, Holzbach GB 33.

Stevens Point 3, Waupaca 1

At Marshfield, the Panthers scored three goals in the third period to steal the win over the Comets.

Katarina Otter-Giese scored the only goal for Waupaca.

Waupaca … …1 0 0 — 1 Stevens Point … …0 0 3 — 3

Goals: First Period – Katarina Otter-Giese W (Cadie Ash) 15:47. Third Period – Lyndsey Glodosky SP :51; AJ Weiss SP (Zoe Derks) 10:31; Kiley Kopf SP (Weiss) 10:56. Saves: Anna Ryder W 20, Maggie Cowden SP 8.

WRESTLING

Kaukauna 67, Appleton North 8

At Appleton, the Ghosts won 10 matches by pin in the victory over the Lightning.

Ian Laatsch and Brock Danielski won decisions for Appleton North.

106: Mason Campshure K pinned Gabe Smith :38. 113: Tyler Vanderlois K dec. Eric Esser 7-1. 120: John Diener K pinned Aldo Coronado 2:20. 126: Mikael Kolosso K pinned Alex Saulnier 1:17. 132: Brandon Micksh K pinned Jake Price 3:58. 138: Ian Laatsch AN tech. fall over Jacob Schramm 16-0 4:39. 145: Trent Leon K pinned Brytton Goymerac 3:24. 152: Jacob Canner K pinned Aaron Reiland 1:30. 160: Zach Lee K major dec. Weston Verhoff 18-6. 170: Bryson Alsteen K pinned Ihab Khatib 1:17. 182: Brock Danielski AN dec. Alec Hartman 3-1. 195: John Heilman K pinned Terrell Williams 1:35. 220: Mason VanAsten K pinned David Diaz 2:37. 285: Keaton Kluever K pinned Zach Fischer 4:39.

Wrightstown 62, Chilton/Hilbert 6

At Wrightstown, Wrightstown won seven matches by pin in the nonconference victory.

195: Matthew Van Eperen W dec. Garrett Casper 4-3. 220: Ethan Witcpalek W pinned Noah Koehler 2:34. 285: Wyatt Van Rossum W pinned Jacob Gehl :18. 106: Chayd Huss W dec. Joe Boehnlein 7-3. 113: Wyatt Bruecker W major dec. Peyton Ladd 9-0. 120: Walker VandeHey W pinned Trent Breckheimer. 126: Derick Bader W major dec. Jax Pritchard 20-6. 132: Ben Durocher W dec. Abraham Sell 6-4. 138: Matthew Maitland W dec. Zach Boehnlein 7-2. 145: Gavin Lisowe C/H pinned Preston Kussow 3:36. 152: Ben Rosera W pinned Ben Delebreau 2:58. 160: Tim VandeVoort W pinned Devin Aull 4:48. 170: Ben Klister W pinned P.J. Ladd 5:24. 182: Bryce Herlache W pinned Mathias Beyer 1:01.