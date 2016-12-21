Appleton West upsets Kaukauna

APPLETON – There’s something about Dick Emanuel Gym that brings out the best of Appleton West when it comes to recent games against Kaukauna.

The Terrors surprised Kaukauna for the second consecutive season, holding on for a 73-69 victory Tuesday over the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions in a thrilling Fox Valley Association game.

It was a much-needed win for Appleton West (3-2 overall, 1-2 FVA), which had lost its first two conference games to Division 1 No. 1-ranked Oshkosh North and No. 4-ranked Kimberly.

Kaukauna entered the game as the top-ranked team in Division 2 by wissports.net.

LIVESTREAM REPLAY:Appleton West vs. Kaukauna

Appleton West also defeated Kaukauna 93-84 on Jan. 8, 2016, the only blemish on the Ghosts’ championship season of a year ago.

“These kids hang in,” Appleton West coach Brennan Hussey said. “Despite early-season mistakes, it’s still December and we are definitely a work in progress. But we do expect to win. And the most important team on our schedule is Appleton West, period. The kids know that and they expect to win and it was a fun night. Kaukauna is a very, very nice team and it’s a nice win for us.”

The Ghosts started fast, bolting ahead 17-7 on Jordan McCabe’s left-handed layup with 10:55 left in the first half.

From there, the Terrors assumed control, feeding post player Josh Pitz, who collected nine points in a 29-9 run that was capped by back-to-back baskets from sophomore guard Will Mahoney.

That put the Terrors up 36-26 at the half over a Kaukauna team that not only struggled to find consistency in its offense, but was also playing without star guard Adam Smith, who is out until middle to late January with an injury suffered in football.

Kaukauna scored six of the first eight points to start the second half, but West countered with an 8-0 run to regain control. A 3-pointer from Blake Pahlow and a putback off a rebound from Pinder Singh extended the Terrors’ lead to 47-32.

West would hold that double-digit lead for most of the half and appeared to have the knockout blow when McCabe fouled out with 4:17 left.

But the Ghosts mounted one last rally, paced by senior guard Bailey McDaniel, who converted on a four-point play following a 3-pointer before burying another trifecta to have Kaukauna within 65-61 with under two minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer from Dylan Kurey got Kaukauna within 67-64 a few seconds later, but Appleton West held its ground and hit just enough free throws and also got a basket and a conventional three-point play from Singh to hold on to the win.

Pitz finished with 18 points and six rebounds, with Will Mahoney also contributing 18 points. He was also impressive in running the floor against an active Kaukauna defense, especially late.

“I like to get the ball in the last seconds because I’m very confident in everything that I do,” Mahoney said. “I’m confident with my free throws and I’m confident in taking care of the ball and not getting any turnovers. We knew that Kaukauna was going to come back just like they did last year, but we finished it out both years and my teammates trusted me and I trusted in myself and we took care of that ball.”

Also critical were Pahlow and Alec Goffard, who helped limit McCabe to 13 points.

“Our defense really came together at the end,” Pitz said. “And I thought we really came together as a team at the end. And we hit our free throws, which was big at the end.”

With a win over Division 1 ninth-ranked Bay Port, the Terrors have successfully traversed an early schedule that had them playing four highly ranked teams over its first five games.

“This is a huge win and it gave us a lot of confidence,” Pitz said. “I think it’ll be huge for our future games because we really need a win after we lost our last two games, so it’s a big bounceback win.”

McDaniel had 21 points to lead Kaukauna (2-1, 2-1), which also got 14 points from Brad Vosters and 13 from Eric Carl.

The Ghosts, playing in their first game in nearly two weeks due to postponements, were hurt by foul trouble as Kurey played limited minutes due to early whistles in the first and second half.

“Even though we had the early lead, I didn’t think we were able to sustain it because I didn’t think we had any rhythm going,” Kaukauna coach Mike Schalow said. “But I thought our guys played really hard. We competed and that’s good to see. There’s a tremendous amount of fight in our team. We had a chance then to really take it to the wire.”

Kaukauna… …26 43 — 69 Appleton West… …36 37 — 73

Kaukauna: Carl 13, McCabe 13, McDaniel 21, Vosters 14, Ferris 3, Kurey 4, Eiting 1. Totals 22 17-26-69. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McDaniel 3, Ferris, Kurey. Fouls: 17.

Appleton West: Jack Mahoney 9, Singh 8, Goffard 4, Bell 6, Will Mahoney 18, Pahlow 10, Pitz 18. Totals 26 18-30. Three-pointers: Pahlow 2, W. Mahoney. Fouls: 15.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo