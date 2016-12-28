Area basketball postponed with Thursday forecast

Snow may fall Thursday, but jump shots will not.

The Boys and girls basketball games for Dutchess County high school teams scheduled for Thursday were postponed or canceled due to forecasts of inclement weather.

The Duane Davis Memorial Tournament schedule was pushed back a day, with the tournament now spilling into Saturday, according to Dutchess County Basketball Coaches Association President Ernie Verdis.

Friday’s slate at Our Lady of Lourdes High School will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a pair of loser’s bracket games, followed by the first semifinal at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:45 p.m. Franklin D. Roosevelt, which defeated host Roy C. Ketcham on Tuesday, will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Beacon and John Jay in the first semifinal. Spackenkill, which beat Lourdes at Ketcham Tuesday, will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between Arlington and Marlboro in the second semifinal. Both Wednesday games finished after the Journal’s deadline.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at 4:15 p.m. at Lourdes, preceded by three consolation games, at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The full slate of games in the Dutchess County Coaches Association Girls Basketball Tournament at Spackenkill was also postponed a day. On Friday, Highland will face Millbrook at 2 p.m.; John Jay takes on Pine Plains at 3:45 p.m.; Arlington clashes with Beacon at 5:30 p.m., and Roosevelt vies with Spackenkill at 7:15 p.m.

The Red Hook and Rhinebeck varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams were scheduled to meet at Bard College on Thursday, and Red Hook’s varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams were to play at Rye, but both sets of games were postponed. Reschedule dates are to be decided.