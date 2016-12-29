Area places 4 on Class 4A All-State team

Four players from northwest Louisiana have been selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State football team.

Three of the selections come on offense. Benton wide receiver Doyle Adams Jr. (5-foot-10, 180, Jr.), Woodlawn offensive lineman Montrell Burnham (6-0, 270, Sr.) and North DeSoto running back Delmonte Hall (6-2, 210) are the area picks on offense. Minden linebacker Zi’Kerrion Baker (6-0, 215, Sr.) is the lone defensive selection from the area.

New Orleans-area athletes and a coach took the individual awards.

Karr quarterback Aldon Clark was named with the Outstanding Offensive Player. He is the All-State quarterback for the second straight year. He passed for 2,139 yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season. With playoffs included, Clark had more than 3,500 passing yards and 40 TDs.

McDonogh #35 defensive back Brad Stewart was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. Stewart led the McDonogh 35 defense with 111 tackles, 11 interceptions and 13 pass break-ups in the regular season.

Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips was chosen as the Class 4A Coach of the Year.