ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup (Dec. 29)

BOYS

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 46 at Brandon Valley — Drew Jurgens scored 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting and Spencer Grage added 12 on 5 of 8 shooting to lift Brandon Valley to a 48-46 victory over Yankton. Matthew Mors led all scorers with 28 points for Yankton.

Canton 58, Hill City 31 at Canton — Jake Peterson led all scorers with 18 points to lead Canton to an easy win over Hill City. Kayden Verley added 17 points, while Christian Beachler and Alex DeJong both finished with seven rebounds. Hill City’s Taylor Edwards poured in 10 points. Both schools are at the Winner Classic on Friday. Canton plays Gregory at 3 p.m., while Hill City takes on host Winner at 7:30 p.m.

Parker 60, Garretson 54 at Parker — Led by Kelby Peters who finished with a game-high 18 points, Parker topped Garretson. Connor Carlson added 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting. For Garretson, Shay Gibson had 17 points and three steals. Aaron Hoon also had three steals to go with 12 points and Trevor Fiegen had 10 points.

Vermillion 71, Tea 56 at Tea — Fueled by a pair of 30-point performances, the Tanagers pulled away late for the 15-point win. Cooper Williams led all scorers with 31 points. He was followed closely by AJ Plitzwuiet who finished with 30. For Tea, Ethan Freidel scored 26, while his brother Noah chipped in 16.

MIKE MILLER CLASSIC at the Corn Palace

O’Gorman 76, Mitchell 42 — JP Costello hit 12 of 13 shots from the field en route to a career-high 30-point performance Thursday against Mitchell at the Mike Miller Classic. Costello also pulled in a career-high 16 rebounds for the Knights, who coasted to the 76-42 win. Joey Messler added 19 for O’Gorman.

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 66, Yankton 52 at Brandon Valley — Danica Kocer chipped in 15 points, while teammates Ali Woodward and Elsie Zajicek both added 10 for Brandon Valley, which pulled away in the second half for a 14-point win over Yankton. Bailey Kortan led Yankton with 13 points. Yankton shot 55 percent from the field, but committed 26 turnovers and was out-rebounded 24-14.

Canton 72, Hill City 51 at Canton — Elizabeth Woods led all scorers with 23 points, while Jada Lundstrom, Danissa Vetos and Mason Tieszen all chipped in 10. Hill City was paced by Faith Yergan who had 14 points and Dory Schrier who finished with 15.

Tea 57, Vermillion 52 (OT) at Tea — Fueled by a 21-point, four-steal effort from Karlee McKinney, Tea stormed back to take down Vermillion in overtime. McKinney was joined in double figures by Tyra Klarenbeek who finished with 10. Vermillion picked up 24 points and 10 rebounds from Kasey Jensen and 17 points from Haleigh Melstad. The Titans out-scored Vermillion 17-8 in the fourth to force overtime. Thursday’s tilt also saw two players surpass the 1,000-point mark for their careers, with Melstad and McKinney both accomplishing the feat.

MIKE MILLER CLASSIC at the Corn Palace

O’Gorman 57, Waconia (Minn.) 22 — Emma Ronsiek scored 16 points and pulled in 10 rebounds in O’Gorman’s 57-22 rout of Waconia. Ashley Beacom added 14 points for the Knights, who move to 3-3 on the year. Courtney Freeberg led Waconia with nine points. The Knights led 34-12 at halftime.

OTHER SCORES



BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bennett County 52, Lyman 49

Bison 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 46

Canton 58, Hill City 31

Crawford, Neb. 71, Oelrichs 48

Minneapolis Henry, Minn. 78, Mitchell Christian 40

Pierre 51, Watertown 37

Sioux Valley 73, Custer 49

Vermillion 71, Tea Area 56

Chadron Tournament

First Round

Spearfish 47, Hemingford, Neb. 26

Hunkpapa Classic

Crow Creek 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 48

Pine Ridge 59, McLaughlin 44

Marshall Tournament (SMSU)

Marshall, Minn. 73, Sioux Falls Lincoln 62

Mike Miller Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 88, Chester 69

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Mitchell 42

Milbank Shootout

Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 58, Milbank Area 43

Langford 60, Ortonville, Minn. 41

Parkston Classic

Bon Homme 65, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Corsica/Stickney 60, Warner 51

Flandreau 72, Dakota Valley 67, OT

West Central 71, Parkston 42

St. Thomas More Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 38

Swiftel Classic

Lake Preston 58, Menno 51

Wolsey Big Bo Classic

Kimball/White Lake 55, Iroquois 22

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 66, Yankton 52

Canton 72, Hill City 51

Crow Creek 53, Wakpala 30

Custer 52, Sioux Valley 49

DeSmet 55, Milbank Area 24

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, N.D. 66, Britton-Hecla 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Viborg-Hurley 22

Lyman 56, Bennett County 22

Pierre 67, Watertown 56, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 59, Crofton, Neb. 51

Tea Area 57, Vermillion 52, OT

Waubay/Summit 55, Ortonville, Minn. 54

White River 59, St. Francis Indian 55

Aberdeen Classic

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

St. Thomas More 51, Webster 30

Chadron Tournament

First Round

Spearfish 56, Hemingford, Neb. 35

Hunkpapa Classic

Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 42

McLaughlin 71, Pine Ridge 47

Mike Miller Classic

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Waconia, Minn. 22

Wolsey Big Bo Classic

Kimball/White Lake 39, Herreid/Selby Area 32

