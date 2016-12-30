ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup (Dec. 29)

BOYS

Parker 60, Garretson 54 at Parker — Led by Kelby Peters who finished with a game-high 18 points, Parker topped Garretson. Connor Carlson added 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting. For Garretson, Shay Gibson had 17 points and three steals. Aaron Hoon also had three steals to go with 12 points and Trevor Fiegen had 10 points.

MIKE MILLER CLASSIC at the Corn Palace

O’Gorman 76, Mitchell 42 — JP Costello hit 12 of 13 shots from the field en route to a career-high 30-point performance Thursday against Mitchell at the Mike Miller Classic. Costello also pulled in a career-high 16 rebounds for the Knights, who coasted to the 76-42 win. Joey Messler added 19 for O’Gorman.

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 66, Yankton 52 at Brandon Valley — Danica Kocer chipped in 15 points, while teammates Ali Woodward and Elsie Zajicek both added 10 for Brandon Valley, which pulled away in the second half for a 14-point win over Yankton. Bailey Kortan led Yankton with 13 points. Yankton shot 55 percent from the field, but committed 26 turnovers and was out-rebounded 24-14.

Canton 72, Hill City 51 at Canton — Elizabeth Woods led all scorers with 23 points, while Jada Lundstrom, Danissa Vetos and Mason Tieszen all chipped in 10. Hill City was paced by Faith Yergan who had 14 points and Dory Schrier who finished with 15.

Tea 57, Vermillion 52 (OT) at Tea — Fueled by a 21-point, four-steal effort from Karlee McKinney, Tea stormed back to take down Vermillion in overtime. McKinney was joined in double figures by Tyra Klarenbeek who finished with 10. Vermillion picked up 24 points and 10 rebounds from Kasey Jensen and 17 points from Haleigh Melstad. The Titans out-scored Vermillion 17-8 in the fourth to force overtime. Also of note: Melstad and McKinney both passed the 1,000-point mark for their careers.

O’Gorman 57, Waconia (Minn.) 22 — Emma Ronsiek scored 16 points and pulled in 10 rebounds in O’Gorman’s 57-22 rout of Waconia. Ashley Beacom added 14 points for the Knights, who move to 3-3 on the year. Courtney Freeberg led Waconia with nine points. The Knights led 34-12 at halftime.

