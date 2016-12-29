Arizona coach Sean Miller's son, Cameron, carving his own path on the court

Cameron Miller doesn’t have to go far to get insight into how he’s playing.

His father, University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller, will let him know.

“He gives me little things to work on that I feel that nobody else can tell me,” the Tucson Salpointe Catholic 6-foot-1 senior guard said. “He gives me more perspective. If I had a rough game, he gives me advice.”

Miller, who has a scholarship offer from Youngstown State in Ohio and would like to play college ball back East, is like a coach on the court for Salpointe.

He helped the Lancers erase a double-digit deficit in the second half, before losing to host Mesa Mountain View 72-68 in overtime on Wednesday in the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge.

Miller’s steal and layup in the final minute of regulation tied the score. His shot as time expired was blocked. Miller, who fouled out in the four-minute OT period, had 18 points and three assists. He was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

He said while his father breaks down his game, his grandfather, John Miller, a former Pennsylvania high school coach, taught him how to shoot free throws.

“He really started me with how to shoot the ball, so I give credit to him for that one,” Cameron said.

Salpointe coach Brian Holstrom said calls Sean Miller the model parent. He lets Holstrom coach and doesn’t try to interfere with input.

“No feedback, no distractions,” Holstrom said. “It’s exactly what you’d expect.

“You can tell his son is a coach’s kid. He has a high IQ. But (Sean) is hands-off, which is awesome.”

Amy Miller, Cameron’s mom, said that Sean will break down Cameron’s game at home.

“He waits until Cameron gets home,” Amy said. “But he’s good.”

