Arizona Sports Awards December Athlete of the Month

Each month azcentral sports’ Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor one Athlete of the Month and two runner-up athletes, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. They are selected from the weekly honors in the month of honor.

To learn more about the Arizona Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete of the Week or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

December Athlete of the Month presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Trevor Thompson

School: Phoenix Moon Valley

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.4 GPA … Starting shooting guard … Fourth year on varsity … Scored 1,000th career point Nov. 23 against Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep during Sunnyslope Hoopsgiving tournament …. Leads team by averaging 19 points and eight rebounds per game, as of Dec. 29 … Played basketball since he was 8 years old … “The one thing I love most is that it’s (basketball) a getaway,” he said … In AP and honors courses … Playing basketball since he was 8 years old … Has full offer from South Mountain Community College with numerous Division I and NAIA schools showing interest … “He’s a one-sport athlete, but he’s a high character kid,” coach Matt Elliott said.

December Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Hannah Best

School: Chandler Valley Christian

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 3.65 GPA … Third season as a starter forward for the Trojans … On Dec. 2 and 3, at the Phoenix Country Day Desert Classic, she hit 100 career points (112 points by the tournament’s end) … Scored six goals and one hat trick during the Chandler Prep Winter Classic on Dec. 16 and 17 … “The intensity and exhilaration when you score … it’s the best part,” she said … Leads team with 20 goals and 43 points, as of Dec. 29 … Played club with Legacy Soccer … Runs hurdles in track and field … “She never expects anything from her teammates that she wouldn’t do herself,” coach Lynn Spina said.

ARIZONA SPORTS AWARDS: List of Arizona Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Month

ALL-STARS: List of all Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Stars

December Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Wayde Mowry

School: Buckeye Verrado

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 2.1 GPA … Wrestles in 160-pound weight class … On Dec. 8, he wrestled his longest match of the season against a wrestler from Raymond S. Kellis and pinned him in the third period … Had another pin against a wrestler from Camelback and two forfeits … On Dec. 2 and 3 at the Camp Verde’s Duals Tournament, he pinned his way to first place … “I’m always looking to better myself in wrestling,” he said … Undefeated this season, as of Dec. 29 … Took third place in the 152-pound class at state … Also runs cross country and track’s 4×800 … “He’s in a good mindset this year,” coach Stephen Manak said. “He’s determined to win as many matches he can.”