Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Dec. 22-29

Academic All-Star of the Week

Chloe Christakos

School: Scottsdale Chaparral

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.93 GPA … Starting central defender since freshman year … Has two goals from corner kicks and free kicks as of Dec. 22 … Plays club for SC Del Sol … “My family played soccer … so I was thrown in and loved it ever since,” she said … Graduating third in her class of 539 … Member of National Charity League which allows her to volunteer with organizations like Casa de Paz and Home Fur Good … Member of school spirit club called Save Our Spirit (SOS) … AIA Scholar Athlete Award recipient … Committed to Bucknell University … “She leads by play and attitude on and off the field,” coach Robyn Carlson said.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Denen Fernandez

School: Queen Creek

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 3.0 GPA … Wrestles at 138 pounds … The dark horse to win and only Arizona wrestler to win at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic out of 77 schools from nine states … Undefeated as of Dec. 22 … “Getting my hand raised is my favorite part after all the hard work I put in,” he said … Won the Las Cruces Invitational, where he upset a three-time state champion from New Mexico in the final … Finished second in state his freshman year … Wrestling since he was 5 years old … Goes to Fight Ready and Thoroughbred for extra practice … “He outworks everyone,” coach Jake Goddard said.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jennifer Wirth

School: Chandler Seton Catholic

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.7 GPA … Plays post and guard … Had a career-high nine blocked shots at Buckeye on Dec. 5 … On Dec. 6, she had a season-high 22 points and broke the 1,000-point mark for her career against St. Mary’s … “I have goals, but I just want to do what I can to help my teammates,” she said … Finished the week on Dec. 8 with another career high of 17 rebounds against Moon Valley … Played basketball since second grade … Committed to play at Gonzaga with her twin sister … “Jenn is the absolute rock of our team,” coach Karen Self said. “She’s the difference maker on both ends of the floor.”