Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

News

Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Dec. 22-29

The 2016-17 Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby's, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

The 2016-17 Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor the best student-athletes and those who support them.

Each week, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the Arizona Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Chloe Christakos, from Scottsdale Chaparral, is the Arizona Sports Awards Academic-All Star of the Week for Dec. 22-29.

Chloe Christakos, from Scottsdale Chaparral, is the Arizona Sports Awards Academic-All Star of the Week for Dec. 22-29.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Chloe Christakos

School: Scottsdale Chaparral

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.93 GPA … Starting central defender since freshman year … Has two goals from corner kicks and free kicks as of Dec. 22 … Plays club for SC Del Sol … “My family played soccer … so I was thrown in and loved it ever since,” she said … Graduating third in her class of 539 … Member of National Charity League which allows her to volunteer with organizations like Casa de Paz and Home Fur Good … Member of school spirit club called Save Our Spirit (SOS) … AIA Scholar Athlete Award recipient … Committed to Bucknell University … “She leads by play and attitude on and off the field,” coach Robyn Carlson said.

Denen Fernandez, from Queen Creek, is the Arizona Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

Denen Fernandez, from Queen Creek, is the Arizona Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Denen Fernandez

School: Queen Creek

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 3.0 GPA … Wrestles at 138 pounds … The dark horse to win and only Arizona wrestler to win at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic out of 77 schools from nine states … Undefeated as of Dec. 22 … “Getting my hand raised is my favorite part after all the hard work I put in,” he said … Won the Las Cruces Invitational, where he upset a three-time state champion from New Mexico in the final … Finished second in state his freshman year … Wrestling since he was 5 years old … Goes to Fight Ready and Thoroughbred for extra practice … “He outworks everyone,” coach Jake Goddard said.

WEEKLY, MONTHLY ATHLETES: List of 2016-17 Athletes of the Week

ALL-STARS: List of 2016-17 Academic All-Stars of the Week

Jennifer Wirth, from Chandler Seton Catholic, is the Arizona Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

Jennifer Wirth, from Chandler Seton Catholic, is the Arizona Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jennifer Wirth

School: Chandler Seton Catholic

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.7 GPA … Plays post and guard … Had a career-high nine blocked shots at Buckeye on Dec. 5 … On Dec. 6, she had a season-high 22 points and broke the 1,000-point mark for her career against St. Mary’s … “I have goals, but I just want to do what I can to help my teammates,” she said … Finished the week on Dec. 8 with another career high of 17 rebounds against Moon Valley … Played basketball since second grade … Committed to play at Gonzaga with her twin sister … “Jenn is the absolute rock of our team,” coach Karen Self said. “She’s the difference maker on both ends of the floor.”

Congratulations to the Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week, Chloe Christakos, and Athletes of the Week, Denen Fernandez and Jenn Wirth, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

Congratulations to the Arizona Sports Awards Academic All-Star of the Week, Chloe Christakos, and Athletes of the Week, Denen Fernandez and Jenn Wirth, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, for Dec. 22-29.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News