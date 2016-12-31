Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Each week, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Eva Siath

School: Tucson St. Augustine

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.18 GPA … Starting forward … Also plays tennis … First year playing basketball since sixth grade … “We have this team slogan: one team, one family,” she said. “It’s the epitome of our team.” … Student Council President for her sophomore class … Serves as a school ambassador by giving tours for students considering St. Augustine … Hopes to do a proper left-hand layup … Credits coach Mark Lugo for getting her out of her comfort zone in basketball … “She is an inspiration, and she is a respected member of the team,” Lugo said. “Her presence commands respect.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Nigel Shadd

School: Chandler Tri-City Christian

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.8 GPA … Varsity power forward and captain who leads the 6-1 Warriors … Leading team with 7.9 defensive rebounds, 4.1 offensive rebounds, 12 rebounds and 4.9 blocks per game … Had a triple-double against EVAC on Dec. 16 … “It doesn’t matter if you’re good,” he said. “You always have something to improve.” … Coach Paul Brown said he expects Shadd to shatter the school record for blocks per game … Played club with The Factory … Playing basketball since he was 8 years old … Committed to Kansas State … “Nigel is just a fun-loving kid,” Brown said. “He’s always doing something, but loves talking hoops.”

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jody Hernandez

School: Phoenix Thunderbird

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 3.5 GPA … Varsity midfield … In one week, Hernandez scored 10 goals and had three assists … Hoping to break coach’s school record for 26 goals in a season … As captain, she led the girls to 5-0 record with 12 goals, 27 points and three assists, as of Dec. 29 … “I feel like I’ve been playing really well not only for myself, but for my team,” she said … Playing soccer since she was 5 years old … Said her greatest strength is the ability to dribble and shoot with both feet … Committed to play at New Mexico State … “She is a magician with the ball,” coach Angelo Iozzo said. “Someone who knows the game very well.”