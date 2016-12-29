When the Phoenix Brophy Prep boys swimming team and the Keams Canyon Hopi boys cross country teams once again took home state titles earlier this school year, we started thinking about Arizona’s most dominant high school sports teams and where those two teams might rank among them.

After all, Brophy’s 31 titles in boys swimming since 1985 and Keams Canyon Hopi’s 27 titles in boys cross country during that time have to be at or near the top of the list, right?

After some research, the Heat Index discovered Arizona’s most dominant high school teams, the schools that have won the most state titles in a sport since 1985.

Eight Arizona high school teams have at least 16 state titles in that time frame. 30 Arizona high school teams have at least 10.

Take a look at each team with at least 16 titles:

31 titles since 1985: Phoenix Brophy Prep boys swimming

Has won the state title in the state’s largest classification every season since 1980 except for one. (Team finished second to Mesa Dobson in 1987). Bill Doebbler, Bil Kopas and Pat O’Neill have all won titles at the school during that time. 2006 team scored 556 points, the most the team has scored at a state meet.

29 titles since 1985: Phoenix Xavier Prep girls golf

The school has won every title in the state in the largest classification since 1985 except for in 2010 and 1997 and 1996. Chandler Hamilton beat the team in 2010 and Phoenix Horizon beat the team in both 1996 and 1997. School also won titles from 1980-1984.

27 titles since 1985: Keams Canyon Hopi boys cross country

School most recently won Division IV titles in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011. Also won the same title in 2010 with 58 points, well ahead of the second place finishers’ 111. School won 3A titles from 2001-2006 and 1A/2A titles from 2007-2009 and 1990-2000, all under coach Rick Baker.

26 titles since 1985: Phoenix Xavier Prep girls swimming

Has won the state title in the state’s largest classification every season since 1980 except for five. 2009 squad scored 546 points at state meet.

25 titles since 1985: Tucson Sunnyside wrestling

School won Division I title in 2013 with 151.5 points. Also won Division I title in 2011 and took home 5A-II titles from 2006-2010. School also won 5A titles in 1999, 1998, 1996 and from 1985-88. School’s 4A titles came from 2000-05 and 1990-94. Bobby DeBerry won 15 titles at the school.

22 titles since 1985: Keams Canyon Hopi girls cross country

Team took home title in Division IV in 2013, 2012 and 2011. Also won 2010 Division IV title with 31 points under coach Laverne Lomakema. Other titles came in 2003, 2002, 1988, 1987 (3A), 2007-09, 1996-00, 1989-94 (1A/2A). 1990 squad scored just 18 points.

18 titles since 1985: Chandler Valley Christian girls track

School won 15 straight 2A girls track titles (1996-2010) and 18 of 19 (1992-1994) under coach Dan Kuiper. Highest point total came in 2001 when team got 278 points.

16 titles since 1985: Phoenix Xavier Prep girls tennis

School won Division I titles in 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012. Won four straight titles from 1999-2003. Ellie Conrad coached team to 1998 title, while Jennifer Johnson was the coach for 1997 and 1995 titles. School won 5 straight titles won 1987-1991. Won 2 titles prior to 1985.

