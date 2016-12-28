As decision day dawns, DeAngelo Gibbs says he still has a few things to think about

ORLANDO — DeAngelo Gibbs is set on announcing his college decision during the Under Armour All-America Game here on Sunday on ESPN, then enrolling early at the college of his choice.

Gibbs, a 6-2, 206-pound defensive back, said the tough part is he’s not 100 percent sure of his choice yet.

“I still have a couple of ideas,” Gibbs said. “It’s very frustrating. It’s down to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida. It’s just talking to my family and see how everything plays out at this point. See who goes where and see where I want to play the next three or four years of college.”

Defensive backs, unlike quarterbacks or offensive lineman, can often compete as freshman for starting jobs. If you’re physical enough and athletic enough, it’s pretty easy to teach the rest.

That’s why so many coaches have lined up to woo Gibbs, who helped Grayson (Lawrenceville, Ga.) win the state AAAAAA state title this past season and finish No. 7 in the Super 25 football rankings.

“They all have the same pitch,” Gibbs said. “They say, ‘We’ve got to have you here. We think you can fit in our program. Nothing is guaranteed, but I truly, truly believe you can make an impact your freshman year.’ ”

Gibbs has one key skill all defensive backs need and that’s confidence, so he’s not worried about whether he’ll start right away, wherever he goes.

The summer before his sophomore year, Gibbs wanted to challenge every receiver at Football University’s Top Gun Football Camp in Dublin, Ohio. He transferred from Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee) to Grayson before this season to compete against better players.

“I’ve never been afraid of competition, but I just have to be smart with any decision I make,” Gibbs said.

Many experts feel that Gibbs’ choice is between Alabama and Georgia. While he’s keeping his cards close to his vest, Gibbs’ actions may be telling. The day after Grayson defeated Roswell for the state title, Gibbs made his final visit to Georgia.