Basketball Athlete of the Week | Charlestown's Jordon Knoebel By Angela Shoemaker/Special to the Courier-Journal December 27, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, Courier-Journal Sports Awards, indiana high school basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Charlestown High School (Charlestown IN), Southern High School (Louisville KY), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Athlete of the Week | Shelby Calhoun News Video | CJ Athlete of the Week: Stephen Cook Video Video | CJ Athlete of the Week: Chance Moore 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest