Athlete of the Week | Kelsy Taylor

New Albany’s Kelsy Taylor was named the Courier-Journal Athlete of the Week.

New Albany basketball player Kelsy Taylor scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against top-ranked Columbus North, earning herself The Courier-Journal Southern Indiana Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Taylor’s strong start to the season has continued with other key performances, including a 21-point, 21-rebound game against Corydon.

Last week’s other nominees were Providence’s Claire Rauck, Eastern Pekin’s Taylor Drury and Seymour’s Lauren James.

