Basketball Athlete of the Week | Shelby Calhoun By Marty Pearl/Special to The Courier-Journal December 27, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, Courier-Journal Sports Awards, Kentucky high school basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville KY), Shelby County High School (Shelbyville KY), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Athlete of the Week | Charlestown's Jordon Knoebel Video Video | CJ Athlete of the Week: Chance Moore News Video | CJ Athlete of the Week: Stephen Cook 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest