Athlete of the Week | Shelby Calhoun

Christian Academy of Louisville basketball player Shelby Calhoun recently scored 26 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and had five assists and four steals in a victory over Ballard, earning herself The Courier-Journal Metro Louisville Athlete of the Week Award presented by Norton Sports Health.

Other nominees were Sacred Heart basketball’s Grace Berger, Butler basketball’s Jaquay Wales and South Oldham basketball’s Devin Young.

