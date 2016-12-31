Athletes of the Week

The American Family Insurance All-USA performers of the week for Dec. 25-31. Send any outstanding stats for consideration for this list to sports@rgj.com.

Ian Timmins, senior, Wooster: Timmins won the 120-pound weight class at the Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament on Thursday.

Andrew Berreyesa, senior, Reno: Berreyesa was second in the 170-pound weight class at the SNC. Berreyesa, ranked No. 17 in the nation, lost in overetime by a 6-4 decision, to the Flowrestling No. 2 ranked wrestler.

Taylor Johnson, junior Reed: Johnson had 16 points in the Raiders’ 51-40 win over Lowry in the championship game of the McQueen tournament on Wednesday.

Zach Burms, junior, Fernley: Burns scored 36 points in the Vaqueros 66-60 win over Lassen on Wednesday. He had 22 in a loss to Merced on Thursday.

Moses Wood, junior, Galena: Wood, scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds in the Grizzlies 63-52 win over Hanford on Thursday. He had 21 points and nine rebounds in a win over Rancho and 23 points with 11 rebounds in a loss to to Chaparral.