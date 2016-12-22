Athletes of the Week: Freidel brothers 'heartbeat' of Tea hoops team

Winning certainly makes everything better and it was the first thing Tea senior Ethan Freidel cited when asked what he likes about basketball. But there is something else that fuels he and his brother Noah’s passion for the game – and sports in general.

“I just love the competitiveness,” Ethan said. “That’s the one thing that keeps us going. You have to keep working hard and that’s the drive sports gives you. That’s why I love sports so much.”

Ethan has been playing ever since he can remember and, by virtue of having watched his older brother play growing up, Noah, a sophomore for the Titans, has been at it even longer.

The two have grown up around the game and in their final high-school season together, they’re looking to lead the Titans to a state championship.

“They’re the heartbeat of our team right now,” coach Chris Fechner said. “Everything we do runs through them and for good reason. They’re very dynamic players.”

The pair has been phenomenal through the first three games of the year, averaging a combined 44.3 points with a robust .505 shooting percentage.

They are two different types of players.

Ethan does quite a bit of his damage from the perimeter. He has hit 15 of 32 (.469) treys, buoyed by an 8-for-16 showing against George-Little Rock (Iowa) on Dec. 10. On the year, he’s averaging 24.3 points per game and shooting over 45 percent from the field.

As for Noah, whose growth over the last few years has allowed him to play more inside, he’s knocking down shots at a 57 percent clip, whilst averaging 20 ppg. He too went off against GLR, scoring 27 points and pulling in 10 rebounds for his first double-double of 2016-17.

“They bring a unique blend for two brothers,” Fechner said. “We’ve got to be prepared that teams are probably going to give them a little more attention. But at the same time, they’re good enough to create on their own and create for their teammates.”

Thanks to the Freidels, Tea is 3-0 heading into the Christmas break, with a visit from Vermillion and the Pentagon Classic looming in the final week of December.

“I think it’s going really well,” Noah said. “We have young guys, but they’re playing well and they’re competing.”

“Like he said, we have some young guys They’re coming in, stepping up, really doing well,” Ethan added. “Then the seniors, we want to leave it all out there and do everything we can to help the team win.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .