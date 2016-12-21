Avon wrestler sets sky-high aspirations on the mat

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Helvetica Neue’}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Asa Garcia sure doesn’t lack for confidence. As a freshman last year at Avon High School, he set the bar high – really high.

“I wanted to be the greatest athlete to ever walk the halls at Avon,” the standout wrestler said.

Garcia crafted quite an ending to his opening chapter in February. He won the 106-pound state title and finished with a 39-6 record. Now, his pinpoint focus is on a return trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the 113-pound crown.

“That event is amazing. The best atmosphere I’ve seen in my life,” said Garcia, the state’s top-ranked grappler in his weight class. “It brings out the best in you.”

Garcia notched his second Hendricks County title Saturday, which bumped his season record to 12-0.

“I’m using a variety of different takedowns, because I think a lot of people saw what I did at state last year and prepared for those,” Garcia said.

To prepare for the state’s best, Garcia competed against some of the country’s top talent at last summer’s Junior Cadet Nationals in Fargo, N.D., along with tough Midwest events with Plainfield’s Contenders Wrestling Academy.

“That definitely helps a lot, because in Indiana you might see certain styles than you see different styles from California, Michigan, wherever,” Garcia said. “You can watch the best and learn from them.”

Avon wrestling coach Israel Blevins noticed Garcia early in middle school.

“He’s a product of hard work,” Blevins said. “No one looked at him back then as the kid who’d win everything in the world, but his work ethic got him where he’s at. Last year, he had six losses, but those were to a couple kids, and he didn’t let anything get him down.”

Four of those defeats came against Brownsburg’s Ty Mills – currently the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds – who eventually placed third at the state meet.

“We have a lot of history,” Garcia said of Mills, who he managed to defeat twice. “He always used to beat up on me, but it was good to finally be able to compete against him last year. You take a lot away from those losses.”

The rivalry between top-ranked Brownsburg and No. 2 Avon is now arguably the state’s best. Brownsburg is responsible for both of Avon’s two losses this season, including at last weekend’s county meet.

“It’s great for Hendricks County and it’s great having that type of competition just down the road,” Garcia said. “We want to win state. We’ve taken a couple lumps so far, but we’re learning and getting better, and later on when it really matters, I think that’s when we’ll pull through and get what we deserve. We’re working for it every day.”