Aztecs use second-half skill to march into title game

For the second consecutive game and the second consecutive day at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational, Palm Desert played a first half as if the Aztecs were mushing through a holiday snow.

And then came out donning sleigh bells in the latter half.

Leading Palo Verde High (Blythe) just 19-16 at halftime at secondary tournament site Xavier Prep on Thursday afternoon, Palm Desert stung the Yellowjackets 30-21 in the second half to tally a 49-37 victory.

The win was the sixth in a row for Palm Desert (9-4), and the Aztecs now advance to Friday’s Design Pro Division title game against Viewpoint High (Calabasas) at 12:40 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage High main gym. The Patriots (9-5) enter the championship as winners of three straight games.

“We were really sloppy, and a lot of that has to do with playing three games in three days and guys are a little tired,” conceded Palm Desert head coach Jim Serven of an Aztecs’ wayward opening half which saw poor spacing and cumbersome transition offense. “We weren’t really happy, but it’s always nice to get a win.”

Yet, akin to Palm Desert’s Wednesday victory in which the Aztecs’ rallied for a dramatic 42-40 win over Salesian after trailing 30-15 at half, Thursday saw the Palm Desert return to the court with enhanced focus come the third quarter.

“Yesterday, we made an adjustment to how we were going to guard them,” said Serven. “Today, we just talked about not being sloppy with the ball and following our man-to-man rules that we work on constantly.”

In the win, Palm Desert was led by 16 points from senior Will Struthers, while fellow senior Dylan Ulber adding 10 more. In defeat, Palo Verde received a game-high 18 points from senior forward Terry Daniels.

Long known for defensive pedigree, Palm Desert has allowed better than 60 points just once this season and has held opponent to a mere 39.7 points per game in its current win streak.

“We know that defensively we’re going to do a good job, but we’re trying to figure out ways to score a little more,” concluded Serven. “And we have those guys (who can put up 20 points), but it’s just not all coming together yet. But it’s still pretty young in the season, these guys are working extremely hard and we have a lot of faith in them. We think it will all come around.”

PALM DESERT 49, PALO VERDE 37



Palo Verde 10 6 8 13 – 37

Palm Desert 10 9 14 16 – 49

PALO VERDE (37) — (FG FT-FTA-TP) Atkinson 0 2-2 2, Phipps 1 0- 2, Arroyo 2 1-3 6, Daniels 8 1-2 18, Ward 1 0-0 2, Jimenez 3 0-1 7. Totals 15-4-8-37.

PALM DESERT (49) — (FG-FT-FTA-TP) Ulber 4 2-2 10, Struthers 6 1-2 16, Lopez 4 0-2 9, Menning 2 0-0 4, DeSantiago 2 0-2 5, Langston 1 0-0 2, Morales 1 0-0 3. Totals 20-3-8-49.

3-Point Goals— Palo Verde – 3 (Arroyo 1, Daniels 1, Jimenez 1), Palm Desert – 6 (Struthers 3, DeSantiago 1, Lopez 1, Morales1) Fouled Out—None.