Balance gets Southwest win over West DP | Boys Rdp

Four players scored in double figures for the Green Bay Southwest boys basketball team, which rallied from a halftime deficit to surprise West De Pere 61-53 in nonconference action Thursday.

Cole Bouche scored 18 points to lead the Trojans (3-2), while Lucas Stieber and Will Pytleski each scored 11 and Jason Simmons added 10. Southwest outscored West De Pere by 10 in the second half.

Quinn Norton scored 16 points and Taylor Rahn had 14 for the Phantoms (6-2).

GB Southwest…28 33 – 61

West De Pere…30 23 – 53

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 4, Simmons 10, Stieber 11, Bouche 18, Landry 7, Pytleski 11. 3-pt: Stieber 3, Landry 1, Pytleski 1. FT: 10-13. F: 9.

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 8, Kempen 2, Rahn 14, Kocken 5, Karchinski 8, Norton 16. 3-pt: Schwartz 2, Rahn 4, Kocken 1. T: 4-7. F: 13.

Notre Dame 68,

G.B. Preble 57

GREEN BAY – Avery Lyons scored 19 points as the Tritons pulled away in the second half for the Fox River Classic Conference victory.

Max Liegel and Matthew Rader each added 13 points for Notre Dame (3-2, 2-2).

Ryan Buss poured in 29 points for Preble (1-4, 0-4), and Maxwell Wagner scored 10 points.

Notre Dame…35 33 – 68

G.B. Preble…34 23 – 57

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 19, Santaga 1, Strohmeyer 7, Liegel 13, R. Johnson 5, Hennigan 1, Ma. Rader 13, O’Connell 3, L. Johnson 6. 3-pt: Lyons 1, R. Johnson 1. FT: 14-28. F: 12.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Summers 8, Wagner 10, Wall 5, Boockmeier 3, Watermolen 2, Buss 29. 3-pt: Summers 2, Wagner 1, Wall 1, Boockmeier 1. FT: 3-4. F: 24. Fouled out: Watermolen.

Sturgeon Bay 67, Southern Door 43

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers emphatically handed the Eagles their first loss of the season in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Connor Gajda led Sturgeon Bay (4-1, 4-1) with 20 points, including two 3’s.

Mitchell Jackson hit two 3’s as well and recorded 15 points for the Clippers.

Southern Door (6-1, 4-1) was led by Sam Gerend’s 18 points while Derik LeCaptain chipped in 10.

Southern Door…14 29 – 43

Sturgeon Bay…28 39 – 67

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 4, Claflin 2, Gerend 18, N. LeCaptain 4, Daoust 5, D. LeCaptain 10. 3-pt: Gerend 4. FT: 9-17. F: 15.

STURGEON BAY – Kurschner 7, Jackson 15, Michael 6, Gajda 20, Talbert 11, Rose 8. 3-pt: Kurschner 2, Jackson 2, Gajda 2, Talbert 1. FT: 8-11. F: 20. Fouled Out: Van Bramer

Algoma 69,

N.E.W. Lutheran 66

ALGOMA – Aidan Wallace led the Wolves over the Blazers with 24 points in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Zach Wery and Booker Prokash each recorded 13 points for Algoma (6-4, 3-2) as well.

N.E.W. Lutheran received 17 points from Samuel Meerstien who knocked down three 3’s.

David Cantwell also scored 10 points for the Blazers as well.

N.E.W. Lutheran…32 34 – 66

Algoma…39 30 – 69

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Ma 3, Be Reisler 7, Cantwell 10, Meerstein 17, Laatsch 6, Br Reisler 11, Sabel 8, Champeau 2, Kindt 2. 3-pt: Be Reisler 1, Cantwell 3, Meerstein 3, Laatsch 1, Br Reisler 1, Sabel 2. FT: 13-21. F: 28.

ALGOMA – Dean 7, Wery 13, Wahlers 2, Prokash 13, Stangel 6, Wallace 24, Grovogel 4. 3-pt: Dean 1, Stangel 1, Wallace 1. FT: 22-39. F: 21.

Oconto 67,

Kewaunee 28

OCONTO – Carson Moe scored 29 points, including six 3’s, to lead the Blue Devils to a Packerland victory.

Oconto (6-2, 3-2) received another 13 points out of Connor Ebben.

The Storm (1-6, 1-4) had eight different people score in the game.

Kewaunee…14 14 – 28

Oconto…39 28 – 67

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 4, Gallenberger 4, Bultman 9, Parkman 2, Richard 2, Bolf 2, LeCaptain 3, Barta 2. 3-pt: Kudick 1, Bultman 1, LeCaptain 1. FT: 3-6. F: 14.

OCONTO – Jones 2, Allan 2, Moe 29, Sherman 8, Krueger 8, Woller 6, Ebben 13. 3-pt: Moe 6, Krueger 2. FT: 8-10. F: 9.

Plymouth 80,

G.B. East 58

GREEN BAY – The Red Devils were able to stay in it early before allowing the Panthers to eventually pull away in the nonconference matchup.

Green Bay East (1-5) was led by Zack Crockett’s 18 points, and got 10 more out of both Cody Soward and Rafe Whalen.

Alex Shutter scored a team-high 16 points for Plymouth (4-4) while Brandon Keller added 13.

Plymouth…34 46 – 80

Green Bay East…26 32 – 58

PLYMOUTH – Richards 9, Shutter 16, Kuhn 13, Keller 13, Knaus 5, Guell 4, Steinhardt 5, Mella 3, Booth 4, Schweiger 8. 3-pt: Richards 2, Steinhardt 1. FT: 27-43. F: 23.

GREEN BAY EAST – Crockett 18, Soward 10, Whalen 10, Brantley 2, Flowers 2, Jones 4, Hermans 3, Koltz 8. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Whalen 1, Jones 1, Hermans 1. FT: 12-24. F: 33. Fouled out: Koltz.

Peshtigo 61,

Bonduel 38

PESHTIGO – Twelve players scored for the Bulldogs in the nonconference home win.

Matt Larsen scored 11 points and Ryley Demmith had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals for Peshtigo (6-1). Nathan Goneau added eight points, seven boards and three assists.

Parker Bohn scored 18 points for Bonduel (1-6).

Bonduel…15 23 – 38

Peshtigo…27 34 – 61

BONDUEL – Bohm 18, Erb 6, Garside 4, Olsen 3, Letter 2, Acker 2, Wondra 2, Cairns 1. 3-pt: Bohm 3, Erb 2. FT: 9-15. F: 19.

PESHTIGO – Larsen 11, Demmith 10, Goneau 8, Thill 7, Bradley 5, Carriveau 5, Noffke 4, Dionne 3, Neumann 2, Tackmier 2, LeMahieu 2, VanVooren 2. 3-pt: Larsen 1, Thill 1. FT: 17-28. F: 17.