Barnett leads Polar Bears wrestlers at invite

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. – Eric Barnett won the 106-pound championship to lead a solid performance by the Hortonville wrestling team at the prestigious Al Dvoraek Invitational at Harlem High last Thursday and Friday.

Barnett defeated Pauley Keane of Bishop McNamara Catholic (Kankakee, Illinois) 13-0 to win the 106 crown.

The Polar Bears finished 13th out of 35 teams. Elliot Luker was runner-up at 160 with Nathan Lichtfuss sixth at 145 and Jacob Barnett seventh at 126.

Mason High out of Ohio won the tournament with New Lenox (Providence, Rhode Island) and and Mt. Carmel (Chicago) finishing second and third, respectively.