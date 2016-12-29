Basketball: Antioch hands Pershing County first loss

Pershing County stayed close, for awhile, but Antioch was too athletic and too deep and pulled away in taking a 75-52 win over Pershing County in the Sparks Nugget Rail City tournament on Wednesday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Mustangs (13-1). But coach Jason Allen was not too disappointed. He knows the playoffs will be a tough test and it’s good to prepare his team for February.

“We knew what we were getting into, but also we have some things to clean up,” Allen said. “A game like that points out what we have to fix and we’ll get better from this.”

The Mustangs tied it at 15 in the second quarter, but Antioch got some quick turnovers to open the game up.

In other games Wednesday at Sparks, Yerington beat Sparks, 60-55; Merced beat Kipp Academy, 71-53; Ocean View beat Hug, 75-56; North Valleys beat Reed, 59-54;

Deer Valley beat Santa Teresa, 58-20 and Fernley beat Lassen, 66-60, as Zach Burns scored 36 points for the Vaqueros. Fernley will play Merced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sparks.

Sparks plays Hug at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Pershing County plays at 2 p.m. Thursday against the loser of the Selma-San Leandro game later Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, Galena beat Rancho, 55-48 as Moses Wood scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Dillon Voyles had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Bishop Manogue beat Monterey Trail, 63-30, Wednesday in San Diego; the Miners lost to Cienega, 58-55 on Tuesday.