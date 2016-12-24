Basketball bonanza: Two prep tournaments start Monday

Basketball fans will be delighted as two tournaments take place in Reno and Sparks starting Monday.

The Sparks High Nugget Rail City boys basketball tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday with North Valleys vs. Lassen. More games Monday include: 11 a.m., Sparks vs. Pershing County; 12:30 p.m., Fernley vs. Reed; 2 p.m,. Yerington vs. Antioch; 3:30 p.m., Kipp Academy vs. Deer Valley; 5 p.m., Hug vs. Selma; 6:30 p.m., Santa Teresa vs. Merced; 8 p.m., San Leandro vs. Ocean View.

Games continue each day Tuesday-Thursday with the championship scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at Sparks.

The McQueen girls basketball Varsity Elite tournament also begins Monday with games at McQueen and at Reed.

Games Monday at McQueen are: 10 a.m., McQueen vs. South Tahoe; 11:30 a.m., Hug vs. Lowry; 1 p.m., San Leandro vs. South Tahoe; 2:30 p.m., Pittsburg vs. Lowry.

Games at Reed on Monday are: 10 a.m., Reed vs. Truckee; 11:30 a.m., Damonte Ranch vs. Pershing County; 1 p.m., Pyramid Lake vs. Truckee; 2:30 p.m., Pershing County vs. Nevada Union.

The girls tournament continues all day Tuesday with games starting at 10 a.m., at both Reed and McQueen. Games on Wednesday are at McQueen only, starting at 9 a.m. and every hour and a half after that. The championship is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wrestling

And wrestling fans will not be left out as the 40th annual Sierra Nevada Classic is at the Reno Livestock Events Center on Wednesday and Thursday,

The Sierra Nevada Classic features 85 teams from eight states with many of the top high school wrestlers competing.

Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m. both days. Championship finals begin at 4 p.m. on Dec 29.

Cost $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors.