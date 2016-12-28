Basketball: Pershing County downs North Valleys

The hope was that Northern basketball teams could some valuable experience by playing tough opponents from California.

That could pay off when league play resumes next week.

But two Northern 4A teams will face each other when Reed plays North Valleys at 12:30 p.m Wednesday at Sparks in the Nugget Rail City boys basketball tournament.

Antioch used a strong second half surge to get past Reed, 66-45, on Tuesday. And Pershing County beat North Valleys for the second time in a week, 71-61.

Kaleb Smith led Antioch with 19 points. Lincoln Turner led the Raiders with 13 points and Matt Williams had 11.

Reed coach Joe Genung said being more consistent is a focus. The Raiders played well in spurts, but struggled with offensive rebounds, especially in the second half.

That hurt the Raiders’ confidence shooting.

Genung said the Raiders are getting back into the flow after taking some time off before Christmas.

“We want to be a playoff team so (Wednesday) will be a good barometer for us,” Genung said.

Pershing County, undefeated at 13-0, will play Antioch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a winners’ bracket game at Sparks.

Pershing County coach Jason Allen said he knew the Mustangs would be a good team this season. The goal was to play some bigger schools so they would be tested before the playoffs.

William McKinney-Gattrell led the Mustangs with 26 points and Jake Cereni had 11 in the win over North Valleys on Tuesday.

North Valleys stayed close throughout. Lane Condie hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mustangs a 51-48 lead after three quarters. From there, the Mustangs got a couple steals and turnovers to slowly pull away.

“When it comes down to the end, they made shots and we didn’t,” North Valleys coach Richard Peraldo said. “I’ll never question my kids heart. They played hard from start to finish. I’m seeing progeression where I want to see it.”

Jalen Meadors had 14 points for the Panthers, Brendan Talonen had 13 and AJ Dennis had 11.

Also Tuesday, Fernley beat Yerington, 64-53; Kipp Academy beat Hug, 49-41; and Lassen Beat Sparks, 38-37. Merced beat Ocean View, 50-46.

On Wednesday, Fernley will play Lassen at 3:30 p.m.; Sparks will play Yerington at 9:30 a.m. and Hug will play Ocean View at 11 a.m.

In Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dillon Voyles scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Moses Wood had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Galena beat Foothill, 71-40.

Las Vegas beat McQueen, 78-47, in the Las Vegas tournament.

Girls Basketball

In the Varsity Elite Tournament, Lowry beat San Leandro, 57-27 to earn a spot in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McQueen.

Reed beat Pyramid, 66-6, and will face Lowry in the championship. Reed also beat Nevada Union, 51-44, on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday in the tournament, Pershing County beat Truckee, 51-35. San Leandro beat McQueen, 32-28; and Pittsburg beat Hug, 58-12.

Nevada Union beat Damonte Ranch, 60-20, then Damonte beat Pyramid, 41-38.