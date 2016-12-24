Basketball: Reno takes rematch with Carson

With some memories of last season’s Northern 4A title game lingering, the Reno boys made sure that would not happen again.

The Huskies hit some 3-pointers early, then found their inside game and took a 49-35 win over Carson on Friday in a boys basketball game at Reno.

Christian Chamberlain and Drew Rippingham each had 15 points as Reno improved to 10-3 overall, 3-1 in league.

Reno led 21-7 after one quarter and 40-30 at the half.

“We really stressed trying to play from the front, to make it harder for them to hold the basketball like they did last year,” Reno coach Matt Ochs said.

Rippingham, a senior captain, hit three 3-pointers. Chamberlain, who will play baseball for Oregon State, put in extra work before the season to improve his basketball game.

Ochs said Chamberlain is the Huskies best defender.

Rippingham said the game plan was to work inside out.

“(Ochs said) if our bigs get anything, the guards will collapse on them and they’ll kick out to the shooters and the shooters will have wide open jumpers,” Rippingham said. “It’s a good momentum builder going forward.”

Reno is off until Jan. 3 against Galena.

Reno was without junior guard Timmy Damon, but he is expected back soon.

Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said the Huskies’ early lead set his team on its heels.

But, more than that, Reno just played better all around.

“We just got outplayed. They basically beat us in every aspect of the game,” Mendeguia said. “Reno really came to play tonight, and we didn’t.”

Jayden DeJoseph led the Senators with 13 points and Tez Allen had 10 as they dropped to 2-5, 2-2.

“They’re going to be tough down the stretch,” Ochs said of the Senators. “I’m sure glad we only have to play them once.”

Carson will travel to the under Armour tournament in San Diego starting Tuesday. Bishop Manogue, Spanish Springs and Douglas are also playing in the Under Armour tournament.