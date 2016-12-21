Basketball scores and stats for Dec. 20



BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP





PERRY 35, BATH 34

BATH — Reese Middleton hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to lift the Ramblers (3-1, 1-0) over the Bees (2-2, 1-0) in a nonleague matchup. Middleton finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Perry. Logan Danaher also recorded a double-double grabbing 12 boards and netting 13 points. Harry Gilstrat led the Bees with 15 points.

Perry 8 14 6 7 — 35 Bath 5 8 9 12 — 34

Perry

Trevor Allen 1 0-0 2, Logan Danaher 5 3-7 13, Reese Middleton 6 1-4 15, Bryan Weiler 1 0-0 3, Zac Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-11 35.

Bath

Matt Anibal 1 0-0 2, Harry Gilstrat 7 0-0 15, Aime Nafuta 1 0-0 2, Zach Perry 1 0-0 2, Max Triaboschi 4 1-1 11, Sam Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-1 34.

3-Point Goals – Perry 3 (Reese Middleton 2, Bryan Weiler 1), Bath 3 (Harry Gilstrat 1, Max Triaboschi 2).

Team fouls: Perry 11, Bath 13. JV Score: Perry 47, Bath 35.

Sexton boys rally back to beat Lansing Christian

CHARLOTTE 59, MASON 51

CHARLOTTE — Julius Laaser scored 22 points, leading the Orioles (3-0) to a nonleague victory over the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2). Brett Beaune netted 15 points, leaing the Bulldogs in scoring. Cameron Ramos scored 16 points including two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the victory for Charlotte.

Mason 6 10 20 15 — 51 Charlotte 14 11 15 19 — 59

Mason

Noah Anderson 2 4-6 8, Brett Beaune 6 0-2 15, Andreyas Bermudez 0 1-2 1, Desmond Davis 1 0-0 2, Garren Lattig 4 5-7 13, Travis Mussell 2 0-2 4, Brandon Showers 3 1-3 8. Totals 18 11-22 51.

Charlotte

Preston Axel 2 0-0 4, John Hoesli 1 0-1 2, Julius Laaser 8 2-2 22, Austin Morgan 2 0-0 4, Kyle Peterson 2 7-9 11, Cameron Ramos 5 2-2 16. Totals 20 11-14 59.

3-Point Goals – Mason 4 (Brett Beaune 3, Brandon Showers 1), Charlotte 8 (Julius Laaser 4, Cameron Ramos 4).

Team fouls: Mason 16, Charlotte 19. JV Score: Charlotte 47, Mason 43.

FOWLER 57, POTTERVILLE 45

FOWLER — Jeremy Pung tallied a double-double netting 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Eagles (4-1, 2-1) in a CMAC win over the Vikings (0-4, 0-3). Sam Corbin scored 16 points for Potterville.

Potterville 9 9 6 21 — 45 Fowler 13 8 16 20 — 57

Potterville

Sam Corbin 3 7-7 16, Hunter Geisenhauer 1 0-0 2, Grant Holden 0 2-2 2, Cole Krause 2 4-5 8, Ross Schmedekneth 0 0-2 0, Isiah Steimer 2 0-0 6, Zach Yarger 4 2-4 11. Totals 12 15-20 45.

Fowler

Dylan Antes 2 2-2 7, Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Mason Pline 3 4-7 10, Jeremy Pung 10 3-6 23, Owen Simmons 4 2-3 12. Totals 21 11-18 57.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 6 (Sam Corbin 3, Isiah Steimer 2, Zach Yarger 1), Fowler 3 (Dylan Antes 1, Owen Simmons 2).

Team fouls: Fowler 19, Potterville 18.

HASLETT 71, FOWLERVILLE 59

HASLETT — Evan Block scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Vikings to a nonleague win over Fowlerville. Patrick Hintz scored 16 points and Avery McKinney added 14 points for Haslett. Dan Judd led the Gladiators with 19 points and Geoffrey Knaggs had 12 points.

Fowlerville 11 10 23 15 — 59 Haslett 19 21 18 13 — 71

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-1 2, Caden Collins 4 0-0 11, Jordan Gipson 1 0-0 2, Dan Judd 8 0-0 19, Geoffrey Knaggs 5 2-5 12, Tom Quaine 1 1-2 3, Nick Semke 3 2-2 8, Andrew Spalding 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 59.

Haslett

Evan Block 8 0-0 22, Patrick Hintz 6 1-2 16, Avery McKinney 6 2-3 14, Mitchell Mowid 1 0-0 2, Hunter Nash 1 2-3 4, Damon Redmond 2 3-4 7, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, Hyrum Tibbets 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-14 71.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 6 (Caden Collins 3, Dan Judd 3), Haslett 9 (Evan Block 6, Patrick Hintz 3).

Team fouls: Haslett 10, Fowlerville 16

ITHACA 48, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 41

ITHACA — Isaiah Hoag led the Yellowjackets with scoring 25 points in a nonleague win over Carson City-Crystal. Levi Lehamn added 10 points for Ithaca. Brody Mikula scored 10 points for the Eagles (2-2).

Carson City-Crystal 10 6 14 11 — 41 Ithaca 17 4 11 16 — 48

Carson City-Crystal

Avery Earles 3 0-0 9, Garrett Gage 1 0-0 3, Beau Hollinshead 1 0-0 3, Brody Mikula 5 0-1 10, Jackson Murphy 2 0-0 6, Drew Stout 3 1-1 8, Brian Tyler 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 1-3 41.

Ithaca

Joey Bentley 3 0-0 6, Isaiah Hoag 8 9-12 25, Levi Lehman 4 2-9 10, Peyton Smith 0 1-3 1, Tom Steward 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 12-24 48.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 8 (Avery Earles 3, Garrett Gage 1, Beau Hollinshead 1, Jackson Murphy 2, Drew Stout 1), Ithaca 2 (Tom Steward 2).

Team fouls: Ithaca 9, Carson City-Crystal 20. JV score: Carson City-Crystal 50, Ithaca 33

SEXTON 85, LANSING CHRISTIAN 75

Sexton 11 13 36 25 — 85 Lansing Christian 23 12 14 26 — 75

Sexton

Marcus Alston 4 0-0 9, Karl Brooks 5 2-2 13, Khari Foy-Walton 9 1-9 19, Jabril Raheem 7 4-7 18, Shayne Scruggs 2 0-1 4, Zervontae Smith 5 9-12 22. Totals 32 16-25 85.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 6 2-3 15, Preston Granger 8 6-9 22, Matt Havey 8 3-4 23, Nick Jamieson 4 1-1 9, Kyle Lebeda 1 0-0 2, Josh Moore 2 0-2 4. Totals 29 11-19 75.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 5 (Marcus Alston 1, Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 3), Lansing Christian 5 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 4).

Team fouls: Sexton 21, Lansing Christian 19. JV Score: Sexton 66, Lansing Christian 43.

OVID-ELSIE 82, VESTABURG 62

ELSIE — Carson Vincent had a team-high 17 points to lead Ovid-Elsie to a victory over Vestaburg. Michael Beno added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Maurauders (2-1).

Vestaburg — 62 Ovid-Elsie 20 18 24 20 — 82

Ovid-Elsie

Michael Beno 3 9-12 16, Carter Davisson 1 0-0 2, Jerricho Herbelet 4 4-4 12, Jakob Loynes 1 0-0 2, Angerino Ramos 2 2-2 7, Karsten Sutliff 3 2-2 11, Leland Thompson 3 5-7 14, Carson Vincent 7 3-3 17, Cole Wittenberg 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 26-32 82.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 6 (Michael Beno 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Karsten Sutliff 3, Leland Thompson 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 59, LAKEWOOD 32

WESTPHALIA — Garrett Trierweiler led the Pirates with 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a nonleague win over Lakewood. Brice Thelen and Andre Smith each added 11 points for Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0). Josh Campeau scored 11 points for the Vikings (0-5)

Lakewood 11 7 2 12 — 32 Pewamo-Westphalia 20 14 12 13 — 59

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 4 3-4 11, Jacob Elenbaas 2 1-2 5, Logan Hazel 1 0-0 2, Erick King 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 2 0-0 6, Colton Webber-Mitchell 1 3-4 6. Totals 11 7-10 32.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Brendan Fox 0 2-2 2, . Heckman 1 0-0 2, Logan Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Jimmy Lehman 4 3-3 11, Gunner Platte 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Schafer 0 1-2 1, Coy Simon 0 1-3 1, Andre Smith 5 0-4 11, Ryan Smith 1 1-2 4, Brice Thelen 2 1-4 5, Garrett Trierweiler 7 0-0 15. Totals 23 9-20 59.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 3 (Cole Rickerd 2, Colton Webber-Mitchell 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Gunner Platte 1, Andre Smith 1, Ryan Smith 1, Garrett Trierweiler 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 15

LESLIE 63, SPRINGPORT 17

LESLIE — Kellen Froheip led the Blackhawks with a game-high 16 points in a nonleague win over Springport (0-4). Justin Kaimon scored 10 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven blocks for Leslie (3-2).

Leslie 23 11 23 6 — 63 Springport 3 3 9 2 — 17

Leslie

Camden Austin 5 0-0 12, Andrew Cowan 4 1-2 11, Cullen Cox 2 0-0 4, Gunner Fogg 0 0-1 0, Kellen Frohriep 6 2-2 16, Justin Kaimon 5 0-0 10, Tom Peterson 1 0-0 2, Clay Shrouse 1 1-2 3, Trey Waldofsky 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 4-6 63.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 6 (Camden Austin 2, Andrew Cowan 2, Kellen Frohriep 2, Trey Waldofsky 1), Springport 1.

Team fouls: Springport 10, Leslie 12. JV score: Leslie 63, Springport 53 (OT)



GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP





HASLETT 73, FOWLERVILLE 63

FOWLERVILLE — Ella McKinney scored 18 points to lead the Vikings (4-3) over the Gladiators (5-2) in a nonleague matchup. Jackie Jarvis and Meghan Douglas each scored 18 points for Fowlerville.

Team fouls: Haslett 17, Fowlerville 15.

Fowlerville 16 12 18 17 — 63 Haslett 17 26 13 17 — 73

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglas 7 0-0 18, Jackie Jarvis 5 8-14 18, Sarah Matlock 2 2-2 7, Taylor Patterson 1 2-2 5, Elie Smith 3 3-4 10, Ollie Updike 1 2-4 5. Totals 19 17-26 63.

Haslett

Imania Baker 1 3-4 5, Sydnee Dennis 3 0-0 8, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 7 3-4 18, Jesse Pekrol 0 1-2 1, Taylor Rahl 3 0-0 9, Courtney Stolicker 4 0-0 11, Annisa Whims 2 2-2 7, Teagan Woodworth 5 1-1 12. Totals 26 10-13 73.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 8 (Meghan Douglas 4, Sarah Matlock 1, Taylor Patterson 1, Elie Smith 1, Ollie Updike 1), Haslett 11 (Sydnee Dennis 2, Ella McKinney 1, Taylor Rahl 3, Courtney Stolicker 3, Annisa Whims 1, Teagan Woodworth 1).

MASON 37, CHARLOTTE 16

MASON — Autumn Kissman led all scorers with 14 points for the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) in a nonleague win over the Orioles (2-5). Carly Sheblo led Charlotte with eight points.

Team fouls: Mason 11, Charlotte 10. JV Score: Mason 23, Charlotte 21.

Charlotte 0 4 10 2 — 16 Mason 18 5 12 2 — 37

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 1 0-0 2, Ashley Friar 1 0-0 2, Emily Friar 0 1-2 1, Brianna Hasler 1 0-0 2, Lauren Pryor 0 1-2 1, Carly Sheblo 2 4-5 8. Totals 5 6-9 16.

Mason

Alexa Kaschinske 1 1-2 3, Autumn Kissman 7 0-4 14, Johnna Parsons 3 0-0 8, Katherine Rochon 4 0-0 8, Emilie Wheeler 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 1-6 37.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Johnna Parsons 2).

OVID-ELSIE 40, VESTABURG 10

ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz led the Marauders with 10 points in a nonleague win over Vestaburg. Kenzie Cunningham grabbed 10 rebounds and Erin Witt had nine assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Vestaburg 15, Ovid-Elsie 8

Vestaburg 0 2 4 4 — 10 Ovid-Elsie 12 14 5 9 — 40

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Cunningham 3 1-2 7, Morgan Fowler 1 0-3 2, Jenna Gewirtz 4 2-2 10, Katy Hurst 2 1-2 5, Emma Samson 3 0-0 6, Kylee Sevenski 2 0-0 4, Erin Witt 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 4-11 40.

PARCHMENT 56, MAPLE VALLEY 27

KALAMAZOO — Britani Shilton scored nine points for the Lions in a nonleague loss to Parchment.

Maple Valley 11 5 7 4 — 27 Parchment 21 6 17 12 — 56

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 0 1-6 1, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 3 1-4 7, Bekah Mater 3 0-0 6, Taryn Medina 2 0-0 4, Gina Remsing 0 0-2 0, Britani Shilton 4 1-2 9. Totals 12 3-14 27.

3-Point Goals – Parchment 4.

PORTLAND 37, OWOSSO 23

PORTLAND — Jorie Rutkowski scored 18 points and Lauren Russell added 15 for the Raiders in a victory over Owosso.

Owosso 2 8 7 6 — 23 Portland 4 17 5 11 — 37

Owosso

Brooke Edington 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hood 0 2-2 2, Kate Jones 1 2-2 4, Kristin Klumpp 0 1-2 1, Riane Ochodnieky 1 1-1 3, Anna Raffaelli 3 0-0 7, Carmen de Santiago 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 6-8 23.

Portland

Mariah Fedewa 1 0-0 2, Emma Goodman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 6 3-4 15, Jorie Rutkowski 6 4-4 18. Totals 4 7-8 37.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 1 (Anna Raffaelli 1), Portland 2 (Jorie Rutkowski 2).

LAINGSBURG 35, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 24

PORTLAND — Michelle Hannah and Alec Randall each scored nine points for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0) in a CMAC victory over the Shamrocks (3-2, 1-2). Chloe Cross led the Shamrocks with six points.

Team fouls: Laingsburg 11, St. Patrick 15. JV Score: Laingsburg 35, St. Patricks 21.

Laingsburg 4 5 17 9 — 35 Portland St. Patrick 6 3 8 7 — 24

Laingsburg

Kenedy Franks 1 1-3 4, Michelle Hannah 2 4-4 9, Kara Mahoney 0 0-2 0, Alex Randall 2 5-6 9, Sophie Strieff 2 0-0 4, Sylvia Strieff 1 0-0 2, Sophie Wilsey 2 3-4 7. Totals 10 13-19 35.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 2 0-2 4, Chloe Cross 3 0-0 6, Annie Dunderman 0 1-3 1, Hannah Greenwood 1 1-2 3, . Haas 1 0-0 3, Katie Jones 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-0 2, Kylee Schrauben 0 0-4 0, Laney Schrauben 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 2-1 24.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 2 (Kenedy Franks 1, Michelle Hannah 1), Portland St. Patrick 2 (. Haas 1, Laney Schrauben 1).

OLIVET 67, GALESBURG-AUGUSTA 40

KALAMAZOO — Teona Feldpausch led the Eagles (5-1) with 16 points and nine rebounds in a nonleague victory over Galesburg-Augusta (5-1). Noelle Rhode grabbed 15 rebounds to add to her seven points for Olivet.

Olivet 24 14 16 13 — 67 Galesburg-Augusta 11 12 11 6 — 40

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 2 0-0 5, Teona Feldpausch 4 8-10 16, Logan Kyre 3 3-4 11, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 3, Logan McLane 0 0-1 0, Ally Platzer 4 0-2 10, Noelle Rhode 3 1-1 7, Gracen Zaremba 5 0-0 15. Totals 22 12-18 67.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 11 (Lexy Devlin 1, Logan Kyre 2, Kelsie Letts 1, Ally Platzer 2, Gracen Zaremba 5), Galesburg-Augusta 1.

Team fouls: Olivet 10, Galesburg-Augusta 16. Fouled out: Anna Deleon. JV Score: Olivet 52, Galesburg-Augusta 22.

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 59, LANSING CHRISTIAN 40

LENAWEE — Grace Haley scored 24 points to lead the Pilgrims in a loss to Lenawee Christian.

Lansing Christian 5 2 17 16 — 40 Lenawee Christian 12 22 14 11 — 59

Lansing Christian

Lynn Cullens 0 0-1 0, Grace Haley 9 6-8 24, Rilyn Ross 4 0-0 12, Sarah Voss 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-9 40.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 4 (Rilyn Ross 4), Lenawee Christian 4.