Bay Port, De Pere move to 3-0 in FRCC | Boys Rdp

SUAMICO – Brett Frieder was one of four Bay Port players to tally double-digits scoring, dropping 20 points in the Pirates’ 75-60 win over Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday.

Jordan Nolle added 18 points, while Jake Stelzer scored 12 points and Jack Plumb had 11 points. Cordell Tinch chipped in seven points for Bay Port (4-1, 3-0 Fox River Classic Conference).

Will Pytleski totaled 31 points, leading all scorers for Southwest (2-2, 1-2). Jason Simmons recorded 15 points and Kaleb Keener had six.

G.B. Southwest…30 30 – 60

Bay Port…32 43 – 75

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 6, Simmons 15, Stieber 2, Bouche 4, Pytleski 31, Howard 2. 3-pt: Pytleski 2. FT: 18-24. F: 21.

BAY PORT – Tinch 7, Stelzer 12, Frieder 20, Nolle 18, Plumb 11, Johnson 3, Nagel 4. 3-pt: Tinch 1, Stelzer 2, Frieder 2, Nolle 2. FT: 16-25. F: 21.

De Pere 61, Ashwaubenon 53

DE PERE – Max Huddleston and Isaac Hoffmann combined for 40 points, propelling the Redbirds to the home win.

Huddleston finished with 23, Hoffmann with 17, as De Pere remained unbeaten in the FRCC (4-2, 3-0).

Ben Wittig poured in 20 points for Ashwaubenon (2-3, 1-2), while Anthony Guarascio hit three 3’s and scored 15.

Ashwaubenon…26 27 – 53

De Pere…31 30 – 61

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 3, Clark 10, Wittig 20, Wood 2, Vanderheyden 3, Guarascio 15. 3-pt: Ratschan 1, Wittig 2, Vanderheyden 1, Guarascio 3. FT: 4-7. F: 18.

DE PERE – Roffers 5, Winter 2, Allen 2, Laubenstein 5, Hoffmann 17, Joseph 3, Danen 4, Huddleston 23. 3-pt: Laubenstein 1, Hoffmann 3, Joseph 1, Huddleston 2. FT: 9-13. F: 10.

West De Pere 68, Menasha 56

MENASHA – Drew Kocken hit three first-half 3’s as the Phantoms jumped out to a 19-point halftime advantage and got the Bay Conference victory.

Tyler Schwartz scored 18 points, Quinn Norton had 13 and Jake Karchinski added 10 for West De Pere (6-2, 2-0).

Alex Zeinert had 21 points and Jacob Everson scored 20 for Menasha (1-6, 0-2).

West De Pere…36 32 – 68

Menasha…17 39 – 56

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 18, Kempen 9, Eisch 4, Rahn 5, Kocken 9, Karchinski 10, Norton 13. FT: 15-22. F: 16.

MENASHA – Everson 20, Zeinert 21, Hahn 9, Romnek 2, Johnson 4. FT: 8-10. F: 18.

Seymour 77, Green Bay East 60

SEYMOUR – Riley Murphy hit on six 3’s for the Thunder in their Bay matchup.

Seymour (2-2, 2-0) also received 17 points from Casey Yager and 14 out of Trevor Cornell.

The Red Devils (1-4, 1-1) were led by Zack Crockett, who scored 16 points.

Green Bay East…31 29 – 60

Seymour…42 35 – 77

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 2, Crockett 16, Soward 2, Green 7, Whalen 6, Brantley 7, Flowers 5, Hermans 9, Koltz 6. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Green 1, Brantley 2, Flowers 1, Herman 1. FT: 14-17. F: 26.

SEYMOUR – Murphy 18, VanDeHei 7, Cornell 14, Waller 2, C Yaeger 17, Blake 9, N Yaeger 9, Krause 1. 3-pt: Murphy 6, VanDeHei 1, Cornell 2. FT: 20-27. F: 17.

Lux-Casco 76, Marinette 75

MARINETTE – The Spartans edged out the Marines in a wild North Eastern Conference showdown.

The game featured 60 3-point attempts and just seven fouls. Marinette (3-2, 2-2) was 11-of-22 on 3’s while L-C (4-1, 4-0) was 14-of-38.

Mitchel Jandrin hit five 3’s and scored 27 points for Luxemburg-Casco, while Jonathan Deprey was 6-of-7 on 3-pointers and scored 19. Bryce TeKulve added 16 points.

Jake Poetzl shot 11-of-14, including four 3’s, and scored 28 points for Marinette. Jordan Wendt had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Connor Nelson scored 13 and Matt Wagner had 11.

Lux-Casco…37 39 – 76

Marinette…41 34 – 75

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 27, Deprey 19, Wotruba 3, Ronsman 5, Coisman 6, TeKulve 16. 3-pt: Jandrin 5, Deprey 6, Wotruba 1, TeKulve 2. FT: 6-13. F: 4.

MARINETTE – Fayta 4, Wagner 11, Wendt 18, Nelson 13, Poetzel 28. 3-pt: Fayta 1, Wagner 3, Wendt 2, Nelson 1, Poetzel 4. FT: 9-13. F: 3.

Lena 77,

Wausaukee 49

LENA – Wildcats senior Dalton Anderson set a career 3-pointer mark, and his team cruised to the M&O home win.

Anderson scored 12 points with three 3’s, giving him 116 in his four years. The previous record was 114 set by Jake Beschta (1998-2001).

Hunter Borchert and Connor Heise each scored 20 points for Lena (5-1, 4-1).

Tony Rollo led Wausaukee (0-6, 0-5) with 19 points.

Wausaukee…25 24 – 49

Lena…43 34 – 77

WAUSAUKEE – Gruszynski 3, Watson 8, Shigouri 2, Rollo 19, Delfosse 9, Renikow 8. 3-pt: Delfosse 1. FT: 2-5. F: 18.

LENA – Marquardt 9, Borchert 3, Anderson 12, Borchert 20, Heise 20, Rowell 1, Anderley 6, Lange 4, Portier 2. 3-pt: Borchert 1, Anderson 3, Heise 1, Anderley 1. FT: 15-25. F: 13.

Suring 51, Crivitz 48

SURING – Ryan Mahoney totaled 18 points, leading the Eagles to a big M&O home win.

John Christensen added 10 points for Suring (6-2, 4-1), while Will Vollmar had nine points.

For Crivitz (5-3, 4-1), Charlie Johnson led all scorers with 21 points and Kershaw Stumbris added nine points.

Crivitz…17 31 – 48

Suring…29 22 – 51

CRIVITZ – Werner 2, Voss 5, Bauer 5, Stumbris 9, Andrist 2, Johnson 4, Giese 21. 3-pt: Bauer 1, Stumbris 1. FT: 4-5. F: 17.

SURING – Christensen 10, Geniesse 4, Mahoney 18, Gerndt 2, Vollmar 9, Stegeman 4, Lally 4. 3-pt: Mahoney 3. FT: 14-19. F: 8.

Peshtigo 79, Gillett 29

GILLETT – The Bulldogs rolled to a road M&O win.

Ryley Demmith scored 22 points, leading all scorers for Peshtigo (5-1, 5-0), while Justin Thill had 16 points.

Joey Bradley added 15 points and Matt Larsen chipped in eight points for the Bulldogs.

For Gillett (1-5, 0-5), Dylan Sexton tallied 13 points and Logan Krause recorded 10 points.

PESHTIGO – Demmith 22, Thill 16, Bradley 15, Larsen 8, Goneau 7, Noffke 4, Carriveau 3, Tackmier 2, Dionne 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 7-9. F: 16.

GILLETT – D. Sexton 13, Krause 10, Long 2, G. Sexton 2, Carroll 2 . 3-pt: Krause 2. FT: 7-16. F: 9.

Coleman 62,

Niagara 54

COLEMAN – The Cougars held off a late rally by the Badgers for the home win.

Austin Marquardt had 23 points, leading Coleman (2-5, 2-3 M&O), while Cole Woulf recorded 20 points and Austin Tachick had eight.

Jacob Boussley registered 25 points for Niagara (3-4, 1-4), while Ethan Blagec scored 15 points, connecting on four 3-pointers.

Niagara…21 33 – 54

Coleman…33 29 – 62

NIAGARA – Blagec 15, Maki 6, Hagerty 4, Antonissen 2, Bousley 25, Prideaux 2. 3-pt: Blagec 4, Bousley 2. FT: 8-13. F: 18.

COLEMAN – Kostreva 5, Tachick 8, Marquardt 23, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 20, VanHoff 4. 3-pt: Marquardt 3. FT: 9-21. F:15.

Oneida Nation 71,

St Thomas 33

ONEIDA – The Thunderhawks were led by Crimsen Powless’ 17 points in the M&O victory.

Richard Summers added 12 points for Oneida Nation (6-1, 3-1).

The Cavaliers (2-4, 1-3) received 18 points from Tyler Stuart, including four 3’s.

St. Thomas…9 24 – 33

Oneida Nation…45 26 – 71

ST. THOMAS – Stuart 18, Powers 4, Farley 9, Hornek 2. 3-pt: Stuart 4. FT: 11-14. F: 11.

ONEIDA NATION – J Matson 11, M Matson 8, John 3, King 9, Powless 17, R Summers 12, Matorin 2, Sanchez 2, J Summers 3. 3-pt: M Matson 2, John 1, King 1, R Summers 2, J Summers 1. FT: 4-10. F: 14.

Amherst 69,

Bonduel 34

AMHERST – Despite Parker Bohm and Cole Letter each hitting three 3’s, the Bears dropped their Central Wisconsin-Eight Conference matchup.

The Falcons (2-1) got 22 points from Joshua Cisewski.

The loss drops Bonduel to 1-5 on the season.

Bonduel…15 19 – 34

Amherst…37 32 – 69

BONDUEL – Nolan 5, Olsen 3, Letter 11, Engel 2, Allen 1, Bohm 12. 3-pt: Olsen 1, Letter 3, Bohm 3. FT: 5-10. F: 12.

AMHERST – Cisewski 22, Piotrowski 9, Glodowski 6, Groholski 12, Wideman 11, Zblewski 1, Sneller 2, Schude 6. 3-pt: Cisewski 1, Groholski 3. FT: 9-13. F: 10.