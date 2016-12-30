Bay Port falls in overtime at Antigo

ANTIGO – The Bay Port hockey team dropped a 3-2 overtime game on Thursday to Antigo.

The Red Robins netted the game-tying goal in the third period and scored the game-winner in the opening minute of overtime.

After spotting Antigo (9-2) a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, the Pirates (7-4) answered with a pair of power-play goals in the second period.

Aaron Ribar tallied the first off an assist by Austin Mikesch at the 1:30 mark. Matej Huncik accounted for the second goal with the man advantage at the 14:57 mark off an assist by Spencer Challe.

Riley Baye made 33 saves for Bay Port, which will play in the consolation game of the Antigo Holiday Tournament at 2 p.m. Friday.

Somerset 4, Ashwaubenon 1

MENOMONIE – Jacob Lavallie scored the Jaguars’ lone goal off an assists by Parker Dorn and Pavel Svoboda.

David Michaelson made 32 saves for Ashwaubenon.

The Spartans had a commanding 36-8 advantage in shots on goal.