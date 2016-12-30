Bay Port pulls even with De Pere in FRCC clash

SUAMICO – The Bay Port girls basketball team grabbed a share of the Fox River Classic Conference lead Thursday with a dominating performance in the paint against De Pere.

The Pirates had a commanding 37-15 rebounding advantage in handing the Redbirds their first conference loss of the season and pulling even atop the FRCC standings with a 5-1 record.

Maddie Re recorded 18 points and 19 rebounds in the win. Meg Knutson totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two assists for Bay Port, which trailed early before taking a 24-20 halftime lead.

Rachel Kerkhoff scored 18 points to lead De Pere in the loss.

De Pere…20 18 – 38

Bay Port…24 23 – 47

DE PERE – Schneider 4, DeCleene 6, Miller 5, Nies 2, Kerkhoff 18. 3-pt: Kerkhoff 4, Miller 1. FT: 7-13. F: 15.

BAY PORT – Re 18, Abel 2, Arbour 2, Knutson 16, Torzala 5, Draak 4. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 6-9. F: 15.

G.B. Notre Dame 68, Hortonville 63 (OT)

HORTONVILLE – The Tritons rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime and shot 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in the extra frame to pull out the nonconference win.

Maddie Reitz totaled a team-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists to lead Notre Dame. Lizzie Opichka chipped in with seven points and nine rebounds.

G.B. Notre Dame…24 37 7 – 68

Hortonville…37 24 2 – 63

G.B. NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 9, M. Reitz 22, Papacosta 3, Gierczak 15, Opichka 7, Milton 2, Noble 2, H. Reitz 8. 3-pt: Laskowski 1, Papacosta 1. FT: 14-20. F: 18.

HORTONVILLE – Frederick 15, Griesbach 4, Walter 4, Martin 2, VanBeek 2, Nelson 6, Allen 30. 3-pt: Frederick 1. FT: 10-16. F: 19.

G.B. Southwest 67, G.B. West 41

GREEN BAY – Kiara Thomas (15 points), Amber Bouche (13) and Jaddan Simmons (12) scored in double figures for the Trojans (4-5) in the win at the Green Bay Holiday Classic hosted by Notre Dame.

Jazzlynn Koeller tallied a game-high 17 points in the loss for West (2-7).

G.B. West…19 22 – 41

G.B. Southwest…31 36 – 67

G.B. WEST – Koeller 17, King 10, VerHaagh 3, Resulta 4, Snyder 2, Morrow 5. 3-pt: Koeller 1, VerHaagh 1. FT: 15-27. F: 19.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 12, Thiel 4, Thomas 15, Seals 4, Lawler 10, Bouche 13, Moens 1, Pamanet 4, Litke 4. 3-pt: Thomas 2. FT: 17-23. F: 24.

Pulaski 59, Algoma 25

ALGOMA – The Red Raiders shot 52 percent from the field (24-for-46) and got 15 points from Emily Higgins in the nonconference victory.

Pulaski had a 25-16 rebounding edge and limited the Wolves to shooting 24 percent from the field (11-for-45).

Pulaski…33 26 – 59

Algoma…13 12 – 25

PULASKI – Winter 8, Splan 8, Brockman 2, Tonn 6, Ripley 8, Higgins 15, Binkowski 2, Steinbrecher 6, Gilson 4. 3-pt: Splan 2, Tonn 2, Higgins 2. FT: 7-12. F: 13.

ALGOMA – Haack 2, Wiese 3, M. Guilette 5, Spitzer 1, Josse 2, C. Guilette 2, Robinson 2, Nessinger 6, Slavy 2. 3-pt: Wiese 1. FT: 2-10. F: 14.

Ashwaubenon 57, Menasha 35

MENASHA – Autumn Schlader totaled 14 points, five steals and three assists as the Jaguars picked up the nonconference win.

Hayden Kupsh added 11 points for Ashwaubenon (7-2), while Megan Servais accounted for eight points, nine rebounds and four steals.

The Jaguars had a 38-28 rebounding edge and scored 13 points off of turnovers.

Ashwaubenon…26 31 – 57

Menasha…15 20 – 35

ASHWAUBENON – Steinhoff 4, Wright 8, Scheffel 2, Servais 8, Kupsh 11, VanLaanen 4, Koch 4, Schlader 14, Evrard 2. 3-pt: Wright 2, Kupsh 1, Schlader 2. FT: 10-28. F: 24.

MENASHA – Roen 11, Roesler 4, Anderson 3, Yost 15, Hoekstra 2. 3-pt: Roen 2, Roesler 1, Anderson 1, Yost 3. FT: 6-11. F: 14.

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Greendale 23

FORT ATKINSON – Cassie Schiltz posted 13 points, seven rebounds four assists and four blocks as L-C ran away with the nonconference win at the Fort Atkinson Holiday Classic.

Jordan Bukouricz and Alexis Dorner each added 10 points for the Spartans (7-1), who shot 58.7 percent from the field (27-for-46).

Greendale…10 13 – 23

Lux.-Casco…30 34 – 64

GREENDALE – DeLong 1, Caballero 3, Sommerfeld 10, Vaile 6, Birmingham 1, Sanchez 2. 3-pt: Caballero 1. FT: 6-11. F: 9.

LUX.-CASCO – Schiltz 13, Cravillion 5, Jorgensen 6, Thayse 7, Kinnard 2, Tebon 3, Kollross 4, Bukouricz 10, Dorner 10, Junio 4. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Cravillion 1, Tebon 1. FT: 7-14. F: 13.

Oconto 43, Oneida Nation 40

GRESHAM – The Blue Devils held on to advance to the championship at the Gresham Holiday Tournament after letting a 16-point halftime lead evaporate.

Mara Allen scored 13 points in the win. Alyson Nerenhausen tallied 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Oconto.

Jashon Killspotted recorded 13 points in the loss for the Thunderhawks.

Oconto…27 16 – 43

Oneida Nation…11 29 – 40

OCONTO – Jicha 8, Koch 1, Nerenhausen 12, Berth 7, Allen 13, Young 2. FT: 13-23. F: 16.

ONEIDA NATION – Hernandez 8, Danford 3, Rodriguez 6, Ackley 6, Johnson 4, Killspotted 13. 3-pt: Ackley 2, Killspotted 1. FT: 7-12. F: 19. Fouled out: Danford.