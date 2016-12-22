Bay Port shuts down Green Bay United

DE PERE – The Bay Port boys hockey team shut out Green Bay United 9-0 in a FRCC game on Tuesday.

Austin Mikesch tallied four points for the Pirates (6-3) with two goals and two assists. Aaron Ribar scored two goals and Bennett DeBouche totaled four assists.

Spencer Challe and Joe Cavil both tallied a goal and assist for Bay Port. Jake Boxer, Matej Huncik and Max Moore all added goals.

In net, Riley Baye made nine saves for the Pirates, while Green Bay (2-7) goaltender Jake Jankowski stopped 37 shots.