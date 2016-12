DE PERE – Four players scored for the Bay Port boys hockey team in a 4-1 FRCC win over De Pere on Thursday.

Aaron Ribar, Alex Piotrowski, Max Moore and Spencer Kring each tallied a goal for Bay Port (6-3).

Gabe Andrews had the lone goal for De Pere (3-5) with an assist from Michael Thoresen.

In net, Riley Baye made 14 saves for Bay Port, while De Pere goaltender Caelen Markusen had 45 saves.