Bay Port's Lorbeck named to ALL-USA nation team

GREEN BAY – The postseason honors continue to come in for Matt Lorbeck.

The Bay Port senior linebacker and Northern Illinois recruit was a second-team defensive selection on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lorbeck was the only player from Wisconsin on the first or second team, which was made up of 23 players. The fellow linebackers that joined him on the second team include Kennedale (Texas) standout Baron Browning, a five-star recruit who recently committed to Ohio State.

It’s just the latest recognition for Lorbeck, who was a key part in Bay Port winning the Fox River Classic Conference championship while allowing the fewest points (128) and second-fewest yards (2,035) in the 10-team league.

Lorbeck was named the defensive player of the year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was the FRCC defensive player of the year and a first-team all-state selection by The Associated Press.

He had 119 tackles, including 18 for a loss, along with seven sacks.

“Matt just in general is a really tough kid,” Bay Port coach Gary Westerman said. “He has worked extremely hard to get himself to where he is, and he’s extremely excited about going to Northern Illinois. I think it’s a really good fit for him.”

Westerman saw Lorbeck blossom during his time with the Pirates. He played a bit on special teams as a sophomore before emerging as a junior when he had 62 tackles and 5 ½ sacks.

“He is a different player, he really kind of played out of positon as an inside linebacker,” Westerman said. “It’s just where we needed him. But just in general, I think his improvement from year to year was pretty substantial. It’s a direct result of the time and effort that he put in to improve his skill set.”

ALL-USA FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Bubba Bolden, DB, 6-3, 185, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas

Pressley Harvin III, P, 6-0, 235, Sumter, S.C.

Anthony Hines III, LB, 6-3, 230, Plano East, Plano

Joshua Kaindoh, DL, 6-6, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., not committed

Richard LeCounte III, DB, 5-11, 178, Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga., Georgia

Nate McBride, LB, 6-2, 220, Vidalia, Ga., not committed

Dylan Moses, LB, 6-2, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. Alabama

Jeffrey Okudah, DB, 6-2, 197, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas, not committed

Jaelan Phillips, DL, 6-5, 241, Redlands East Valley, Redlands, Calif., UCLA

Jacoby Stevens, DB, 6-2, 200, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn., LSU

Marvin Wilson, DL, 6-5, 333, Episcopal, Bellaire, Texas, not committed

ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year: Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian, Jacksonville

ALL-USA SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Louis Acceus, LB, 6-1, 205, St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J., not committed

Baron Browning, LB, 6-3, 232, Kennedale, Texas, Ohio State

AJ Epenesa, DL, 6-5, 240, Edwardsville Ill., Iowa

Willie Gay, LB, 6-2, 217, Starkville, Miss., not committed

Trevor Denbow, P, 6-1, 185, Corsicana, Texas, not committed

Darnay Holmes, DB, 5-10, 195, Calabasas, Calif., not committed

*Tavis Lee, DL, 6-3, 215, Martinsburg, W.Va., not committed

Matt Lorbeck, LB, 6-3, 230, Bay Port, Green Bay, Wis., Northern Illinois

Aubrey Solomon, DL, 6-3, 300, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., not committed

*Patrick Surtain Jr., DB, 6-2, 192, American Heritage, Plantation, Fla., not committed

*Xavier Thomas, DL, 6-3, 259, Wilson, Florence, S.C., not committed

Chase Young, LB, 6-5, 226, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Ohio State

*junior