Bay Port's Lorbeck named to ALL-USA nation team

GREEN BAY – The postseason honors continue to come in for Matt Lorbeck.
The Bay Port senior linebacker and Northern Illinois recruit was a second-team defensive selection on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lorbeck was the only player from Wisconsin on the first or second team, which was made up of 23 players. The fellow linebackers that joined him on the second team include Kennedale (Texas) standout Baron Browning, a five-star recruit who recently committed to Ohio State.
It’s just the latest recognition for Lorbeck, who was a key part in Bay Port winning the Fox River Classic Conference championship while allowing the fewest points (128) and second-fewest yards (2,035) in the 10-team league.
Lorbeck was named the defensive player of the year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was the FRCC defensive player of the year and a first-team all-state selection by The Associated Press.
He had 119 tackles, including 18 for a loss, along with seven sacks.
“Matt just in general is a really tough kid,” Bay Port coach Gary Westerman said. “He has worked extremely hard to get himself to where he is, and he’s extremely excited about going to Northern Illinois. I think it’s a really good fit for him.”
Westerman saw Lorbeck blossom during his time with the Pirates. He played a bit on special teams as a sophomore before emerging as a junior when he had 62 tackles and 5 ½ sacks.
“He is a different player, he really kind of played out of positon as an inside linebacker,” Westerman said. “It’s just where we needed him. But just in general, I think his improvement from year to year was pretty substantial. It’s a direct result of the time and effort that he put in to improve his skill set.”
ALL-USA FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Bubba Bolden, DB, 6-3, 185, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas
Pressley Harvin III, P, 6-0, 235, Sumter, S.C.
Anthony Hines III, LB, 6-3, 230, Plano East, Plano
Joshua Kaindoh, DL, 6-6, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., not committed
Richard LeCounte III, DB, 5-11, 178, Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga., Georgia
Nate McBride, LB, 6-2, 220, Vidalia, Ga., not committed
Dylan Moses, LB, 6-2, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. Alabama
Jeffrey Okudah, DB, 6-2, 197, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas, not committed
Jaelan Phillips, DL, 6-5, 241, Redlands East Valley, Redlands, Calif., UCLA
Jacoby Stevens, DB, 6-2, 200, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn., LSU
Marvin Wilson, DL, 6-5, 333, Episcopal, Bellaire, Texas, not committed
ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year: Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian, Jacksonville
ALL-USA SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Louis Acceus, LB, 6-1, 205, St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J., not committed
Baron Browning, LB, 6-3, 232, Kennedale, Texas, Ohio State
AJ Epenesa, DL, 6-5, 240, Edwardsville Ill., Iowa
Willie Gay, LB, 6-2, 217, Starkville, Miss., not committed
Trevor Denbow, P, 6-1, 185, Corsicana, Texas, not committed
Darnay Holmes, DB, 5-10, 195, Calabasas, Calif., not committed
*Tavis Lee, DL, 6-3, 215, Martinsburg, W.Va., not committed
Matt Lorbeck, LB, 6-3, 230, Bay Port, Green Bay, Wis., Northern Illinois
Aubrey Solomon, DL, 6-3, 300, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., not committed
*Patrick Surtain Jr., DB, 6-2, 192, American Heritage, Plantation, Fla., not committed
*Xavier Thomas, DL, 6-3, 259, Wilson, Florence, S.C., not committed
Chase Young, LB, 6-5, 226, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Ohio State
*junior
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ