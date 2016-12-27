Biaggio Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, adds tribute tattoos after Bishop Gorman national title

On Monday, Bishop Gorman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh could officially celebrate his third-consecutive USA TODAY Super 25 national title with the Gaels, and the school’s third-straight overall as well. He apparently chose to do so by honoring another great athlete’s accomplishment: His late grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

Isabella Fusco, the sister of Las Vegas-based tattoo artist Charlie Fusco, Tweeted a shot of Ali Walsh’s latest skin art, which depicts a bee on the inside of his right forearm, and a butterfly on the inside of his left forearm. The symbolism is simple: Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, likely his grandfather’s most famous quote.

Ali Walsh and Muhammad Ali were notably close, with the elder Ali reportedly watching his games, including the 2014 Nevada state title game in person in the stands. Despite the physical distance between the two, Ali Walsh said they spoke weekly and has waxed poetic about the inspiring role his grandfather has had on his life.

Now that the elder Ali is gone, Ali Walsh apparently wanted a more permanent tribute in a visible place as he heads to Cal to be one of the Bears’ next running backs. That he will arrive in Berkeley with three national title rings speaks to his competitiveness, of which some credit is certainly due his grandfather, whether for inspirational or genetic reasons.