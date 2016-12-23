Big 8 Conference expansion finalized and set for 2018

The Big 8 Conference will expand to 14 high schools in 2018.

School boards at Springfield Catholic, Rogersville, Reeds Spring, Marshfield, Hollister and Nevada have all voted to join the existing Big 8 Conference. The Big 8 consists of Aurora, Mt. Vernon, Monett, Cassville, Lamar, East Newton, McDonald County and Seneca.

Reeds Spring held the sixth and final board of education vote among the new schools to join the Big 8. The board approved a move from the Central Ozark Conference to the Big 8 on Wednesday night.

“The Big 8 is a good fit for us,” Reeds Spring Superintendent Michael Mason said. “The conference has many schools that are geographically close to us and similar in size.”

The Big 8 is set to expand to 14 schools at the start of the 2018-2019 academic year. The conference will be split into two divisions of seven schools.

Mason said the move will also allow Reeds Spring to compare itself to other schools its size in academics.

“This conference has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding athletic and academic achievements,” Mason said. “We expect the competition to be challenging and the character of our students to grow stronger as a result.”

The Central Ozark Conference Small Division, meanwhile, will be left with one school. Bolivar will be the only team remaining in the division. That’s because Buffalo announced plans to form the new Ozark Highlands Conference in 2018 along with Warsaw, El Dorado Springs, Butler, Sherwood and Cole Camp as a football-only member.

Present Big 8 Conference

Aurora

Mt. Vernon

Monett

Cassville

Lamar

East Newton

McDonald County

Seneca

Schools to join in 2018

Reeds Spring

Hollister

Springfield Catholic

Rogersville

Nevada

Marshfield