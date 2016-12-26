Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 team for third consecutive season

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) finished the season as the No. 1 team in the Super 25 football rankings for the third consecutive season.

The Gaels, who have won 54 consecutive games, have a chance to match De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) as the only team to win four consecutive Super 25 titles.

De La Salle won the Super 25 titles from 2000-2003.

In addition to its winning streak, Bishop Gorman has won eight consecutive state titles. This season, the Gaels defeated then-No. 21 Liberty (Henderson) 84-8 for the 4A state title. Liberty was the fifth team that was in the Super 25 rankings when it lost to Bishop Gorman this season.

The challenge for Bishop Gorman will be replacing Ohio State-bound quarterback Tate Martell, who was 43-0 as a starter. Waiting in the wings is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played behind center in the second half of the Gaels’ championship defeat of Liberty.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) went 11-0 to finish No. 2, followed by DeSoto (Texas), which went 16-0 in winning its first state title.

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), which again won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, went 12-0 and is No. 4

Florida 7A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) solidified its spot at No. 5 as Kivon Bennett forced two fumbles and had a sack to help the Raiders hold off then-No. 12 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 33-25 in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Friday in Frisco, Texas. Though Bingham lost, it moved up a spot to No. 11.

In all, 17 states were represented with three each from Florida, California and Georgia. Texas and Maryland have two each.