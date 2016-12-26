Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 team for third consecutive season

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) finished the season as the No. 1 team in the Super 25 football rankings for the third consecutive season. The Gaels, who have won 55 consecutive games, have a chance to match De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) as the only team to win four consecutive Super 25 titles.

De La Salle won the Super 25 titles from 2000-2003.

Bishop Gorman has won 55 consecutive games, including eight consecutive state titles. This season, the Gaels defeated then-No. 21 Liberty (Henderson) 84-8 for the 4A state title. Liberty was the fifth team that was in the Super 25 rankings when the Gaels beat them this season.

The challenge for Bishop Gorman will be replacing Ohio State-bound quarterback Tate Martell, who was 43-0 as a starter. Waiting in the wings is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played behind center in the second half of the Gaels’ championship defeat of Liberty.

Only two Super 25 teams played this past week, so there was little movement in the rankings. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) solidified its spot at No. 5. Kivon Bennett forced two fumbles and had a sack to help the Raiders hold off then-No. 12 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 33-25 in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Friday in Frisco, Texas. Though Bingham lost, it moved up a spot to No. 11.