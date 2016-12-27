Bishop Gorman (Nev.) finishes No. 1 in Super 25 Computer football rankings

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) pulled off the USA TODAY High School Sports’ football rankings sweep, finishing No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert and Super 25 Computer rankings.

The Gaels (15-0), winners of eight consecutive Nevada state titles and 54 games in a row, had not won the Computer crown in the previous two seasons despite winning the Expert title. Katy (Texas) was No. 1 in the Computer rankings last season and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) edged Gorman in 2014.

Bishop Gorman had been No. 1 in the Computer rankings, was overtaken by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and then took back the No. 1 spot when Mater Dei lost to St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Bosco finishes at No. 2, followed by Mater Dei. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is No. 4 and Georgia AAAAAA champion Grayson (Loganville) is No. 5. Grayson’s lone loss was in the season opener to IMG.

Centennial (Corona, Calif.) is No. 6, giving the Trinity League three of the top six teams in the final Computer rankings. Bosco and Mater Dei also are Trinity League members.

Texas state champions DeSoto and Lake Travis (Austin) are Nos., 7 and 8, followed by St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) and Chandler (Ariz.) to round out the Top 10. Chandler finished the season with a convincing victory against Valdosta (Ga.) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Friday in Frisco, Texas.

University of San Diego (Calif.) begins the second 10, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), which also won its game in the GEICO series. Prairie Ridge (Ill.), the No. 1 team in the Midwest according to the computer, is No. 13. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and East St. Louis (Ill.) finished the top 15.

Cass Tech (Detroit) is No. 16, followed by Camas (Wash.), Trinity (Louisville), Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) and East (Salt Lake City).

The final five are Cartersville (Ga.), West Orange-Stark (Orange, Texas), Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) and Mountain Pointe (Phoenix).